PS5 : au Royaume-Uni, Amazon s'est trompé sur les commandes et a livré tout et n'importe quoi

love to have been waiting all day for my PS5 delivery only for this to show up at 10pm, is this a joke @AmazonUK @PlayStationUK @AskPS_UK ? pic.twitter.com/79Zz6E85Ob— yonic sleuth (@flagwithoutwind) 19 novembre 2020
Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today? pic.twitter.com/99IUSzSJUU— Bex April May (@bexlectric) 19 novembre 2020
So, @AmazonUK looks like someone has stolen my (day late) PS5. Right outer box, wrong item. Where can I get help? @AmazonHelp @PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/qBIZ3RHl1I— Anthony Dickens (@antdickens) 20 novembre 2020
I had an almost identical issue with my Xbox series X last week.— Cain Sadler (@CSadler94) 19 novembre 2020
Got a delivered notification at 1ish, then at about half 9pm I got a box with sodding bedsheets.
Sheer incompetence from Amazon to let this happen so many times, how are the drivers getting away with this? pic.twitter.com/zExF4F4MgK
I've had exactly the same happen to me, except I got rice. pic.twitter.com/CsopSGTLev— iamadamsullivan (@iamadamsullivan) 19 novembre 2020
This is what my ps5 looks like! Lol. F@#k you @AmazonUK. pic.twitter.com/xO3gd3jzCy— David hill (@hilly_cfc) 19 novembre 2020