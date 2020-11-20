PS5 : au Royaume-Uni, Amazon s'est trompé sur les commandes et a livré tout et n'importe quoi

love to have been waiting all day for my PS5 delivery only for this to show up at 10pm, is this a joke @AmazonUK @PlayStationUK @AskPS_UK ? pic.twitter.com/79Zz6E85Ob — yonic sleuth (@flagwithoutwind) 19 novembre 2020

Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today? pic.twitter.com/99IUSzSJUU — Bex April May (@bexlectric) 19 novembre 2020

So, @AmazonUK looks like someone has stolen my (day late) PS5. Right outer box, wrong item. Where can I get help? @AmazonHelp @PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/qBIZ3RHl1I — Anthony Dickens (@antdickens) 20 novembre 2020

I had an almost identical issue with my Xbox series X last week.



Got a delivered notification at 1ish, then at about half 9pm I got a box with sodding bedsheets.



Sheer incompetence from Amazon to let this happen so many times, how are the drivers getting away with this? pic.twitter.com/zExF4F4MgK — Cain Sadler (@CSadler94) 19 novembre 2020

I've had exactly the same happen to me, except I got rice. pic.twitter.com/CsopSGTLev — iamadamsullivan (@iamadamsullivan) 19 novembre 2020

De loin, il s'agit d'un fait plutôt amusant lorsque l'on n'est pas concerné. Mais pour les personnes en question, il y a de quoi râler allègrement : au Royaume-Uni, alors que le lancement de la PS5 bat son plein, Amazon s'est visiblement emmêlé les pinceaux... et a envoyé des choses diverses et variées à la place de la console. Pas à tout le monde, non (et heureusement), mais à quelques tristes élus seulement qui se sont empressés de partager leur livraison sur Twitter : dans le tas, nous avons donc quelqu'un qui a reçu du pâté pour chat Felix, un Nerf et ses fléchettes, une friteuse ou carrément un masseur à pied électrique. Tout, mais pas de PS5. On espère que l'enseigne corrigera vite cette erreur qui se répand comme une traînée de poudre à travers le web, et elle qu'elle optera pour un petit dédommagement, histoire de.