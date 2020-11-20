JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

PS5 : au Royaume-Uni, Amazon s'est trompé sur les commandes et a livré tout et n'importe quoi

De loin, il s'agit d'un fait plutôt amusant lorsque l'on n'est pas concerné. Mais pour les personnes en question, il y a de quoi râler allègrement : au Royaume-Uni, alors que le lancement de la PS5 bat son plein, Amazon s'est visiblement emmêlé les pinceaux... et a envoyé des choses diverses et variées à la place de la console. Pas à tout le monde, non (et heureusement), mais à quelques tristes élus seulement qui se sont empressés de partager leur livraison sur Twitter : dans le tas, nous avons donc quelqu'un qui a reçu du pâté pour chat Felix, un Nerf et ses fléchettes, une friteuse ou carrément un masseur à pied électrique. Tout, mais pas de PS5. On espère que l'enseigne corrigera vite cette erreur qui se répand comme une traînée de poudre à travers le web, et elle qu'elle optera pour un petit dédommagement, histoire de. 
 





Maximilien Cagnard Maximilien Cagnard
Rédacteur - Journaliste
le vendredi 20 novembre 2020
15:32


Par Rex 63 le Vendredi 20 Novembre 2020, 17:52
C'est Amazon qui s'est trompé oui... sûrement pas Abdel le livreur qui l'a shouré... non non.

