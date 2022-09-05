Mega Drive Mini 2 : la console arrive en Europe, les précommandes sont ouvertes

deux modèles seront proposés : la version japonaise et la version européenne, avec des coloris différents sur le port cartouche (rouge pour la version jap', noire pour la version européenne). Une manette 6 boutons sera livrée avec la machine et on peut s'attendre à voir débarquer par la suite des accessoires supplémentaires à greffer sur cette Mega Drive Mini 2. On pense au Mega CD bien sûr, mais aussi au

Mega Drive Tower Mini.









Après avoir été révélée pour le marché japonais en juin dernier, la Mega Drive Mini 2 va finalement faire l'objet d'une sortie en Europe. La bonne nouvelle vient de tomber avec un communiqué de presse officielle, précisant la date du 27 octobre 2022 pour la commercialisation de la machine. Pour le tarif, il suffit de se rendre sur Amazon.fr pour constater qu'il faudra débourser 109,99€ pour mettre la main sur dessus. Les 60 jeux qui ont été annoncés pour la version japonaise seront bien présents, avec pour la première fois des jeux de l'ère MEGA-CD. Mais SEGA connaissant la puissance de la nostalgie, sachez que

After Burner II : Cartouche

Alien Soldier : Cartouche

Atomic Runner : Cartouche

Bonanza Bros. : Cartouche

ClayFighter : Cartouche

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf : Cartouche

Earthworm Jim 2 : Cartouche

Elemental Master : Cartouche

Fatal Fury 2 : Cartouche

Gain Ground : Cartouche

Golden Axe II : Cartouche

Granada : Cartouche

Hellfire : Cartouche

Herzog Zwei : Cartouche

Midnight Resistance : Cartouche

OutRun : Cartouche

OutRunners : Cartouche

Phantasy Star II : Cartouche

Populous : Cartouche

RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- : Cartouche

Ranger-X : Cartouche

Ristar : Cartouche

ROLLING THUNDER 2 : Cartouche

Shadow Dancer The Secret of Shinobi : Cartouche

Shining Force II : Cartouche

Shining in the Darkness : Cartouche

Soleil : Cartouche

Sonic 3D Blast : Cartouche

SPLATTERHOUSE 2 : Cartouche

Streets of Rage 3 : Cartouche

Super Hang-On : Cartouche

SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS : Cartouche

The Ooze : Cartouche

The Revenge of Shinobi : Cartouche

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron : Cartouche

Truxton : Cartouche

VectorMan 2 : Cartouche

Viewpoint : Cartouche

Virtua Racing : Cartouche

Warsong : Cartouche

Ecco the Dolphin : MEGA CD

Ecco: The Tides of Time : MEGA CD

Final Fight CD : MEGA CD

NIGHT STRIKER : MEGA CD

Night Trap : MEGA CD

Robo Aleste : MEGA CD

Sewer Shark :MEGA CD

Shining Force CD : MEGA CD

SILPHEED : MEGA CD

Sonic The Hedgehog CD : MEGA CD

THE NINJAWARRIORS : MEGA CD

Yumemi Mystery Mansion : MEGA CD





JEUX BONUS

Devi & Pii (Inédit)

Fantasy Zone (Nouveau portage)

Space Harrier II + Space Harrier : (Nouveaux portages)

Spatter (Nouveau portage)

Star Mobile (Inédit)

Super Locomotive (Nouveau portage)

VS Puyo Puyo Sun (Nouveau portage)

Élément inclus :

1 x Console

1 x Manette (6 boutons)

1 x Câble HDMI haut débit

1 x Câble d’alimentation USB



