Mega Drive Mini 2 : la console arrive en Europe, les précommandes sont ouvertes

Voici la liste des 60 jeux de la Mega Drive Mini 2
After Burner II : Cartouche
Alien Soldier : Cartouche
Atomic Runner : Cartouche
Bonanza Bros. : Cartouche
ClayFighter : Cartouche
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf : Cartouche
Earthworm Jim 2 : Cartouche
Elemental Master : Cartouche
Fatal Fury 2 : Cartouche
Gain Ground : Cartouche
Golden Axe II : Cartouche
Granada : Cartouche
Hellfire : Cartouche
Herzog Zwei : Cartouche
Midnight Resistance : Cartouche
OutRun : Cartouche
OutRunners : Cartouche
Phantasy Star II : Cartouche
Populous : Cartouche
RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA- : Cartouche
Ranger-X : Cartouche
Ristar : Cartouche
ROLLING THUNDER 2 : Cartouche
Shadow Dancer The Secret of Shinobi : Cartouche
Shining Force II : Cartouche
Shining in the Darkness : Cartouche
Soleil : Cartouche
Sonic 3D Blast : Cartouche
SPLATTERHOUSE 2 : Cartouche
Streets of Rage 3 : Cartouche
Super Hang-On : Cartouche
SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS : Cartouche
The Ooze : Cartouche
The Revenge of Shinobi : Cartouche
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron : Cartouche
Truxton : Cartouche
VectorMan 2 : Cartouche
Viewpoint : Cartouche
Virtua Racing : Cartouche
Warsong : Cartouche
Ecco the Dolphin : MEGA CD
Ecco: The Tides of Time : MEGA CD
Final Fight CD : MEGA CD
NIGHT STRIKER : MEGA CD
Night Trap : MEGA CD
Robo Aleste : MEGA CD
Sewer Shark :MEGA CD
Shining Force CD : MEGA CD
SILPHEED : MEGA CD
Sonic The Hedgehog CD : MEGA CD
THE NINJAWARRIORS : MEGA CD
Yumemi Mystery Mansion : MEGA CD
JEUX BONUS
Devi & Pii (Inédit)
Fantasy Zone (Nouveau portage)
Space Harrier II + Space Harrier : (Nouveaux portages)
Spatter (Nouveau portage)
Star Mobile (Inédit)
Super Locomotive (Nouveau portage)
VS Puyo Puyo Sun (Nouveau portage)
Élément inclus :
1 x Console
1 x Manette (6 boutons)
1 x Câble HDMI haut débit
1 x Câble d’alimentation USB