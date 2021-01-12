God of War Ragnarök : un Sound Designer de The Last of Us 2 (Naughty Dog) embauché chez Santa Monica Studios

Beyond thrilled to announce I have joined the @PlayStation Sound team! ♥️— Beau Anthony Jimenez (@thebeauanthony) 12 janvier 2021
Honored to help contribute to PlayStation’s tradition of pushing the industry forward with iconic-sounding experiences... starting with the next God of War title! pic.twitter.com/RsOqQKzZgy
L'annonce a été faite par la personne en question, à saboir Beau Anthony Jimenez, qui s'est fendu d'un tweet pour exprimer toute la joie de rejoindre la productoin d'un jeu de l'ampleur de God of War Ragnarok. En fouillant un peu dans son CV, on apprend que le monsieur a collaboré sur de nombreux gros projets tels que Ori and the Blind Forest, Destiny : The Taken King, Destiny : Rise of Iron, Uncharted : The Lost Legacy et le récent The Last of Us Part 2. Quand on se souvient que The Last of Us 2 est reparti avec la statuette du meilleur audio design lors des derniers Game Awards, on ne peut que se féliciter de savoir que l'équipe de développement de God of War Ragnarok va se renforcer de gens de talent.