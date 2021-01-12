God of War Ragnarök : un Sound Designer de The Last of Us 2 (Naughty Dog) embauché chez Santa Monica Studios

Beyond thrilled to announce I have joined the @PlayStation Sound team! ♥️



Honored to help contribute to PlayStation’s tradition of pushing the industry forward with iconic-sounding experiences... starting with the next God of War title! pic.twitter.com/RsOqQKzZgy — Beau Anthony Jimenez (@thebeauanthony) 12 janvier 2021

Récemment, God of War Ragnarok a fait parler de lui pour deux choses. La première, c'est que le jeu pourrait vraisemblablement débarquer sur PS4 pour un résultat pour le coup cross-gen. C'est David Jaffe, le créateur du premier épisode qui l'affirmait haut et fort lors d'un livestream consacré au jeu GOD OF WAR. L'autre fois où le titre développé par Santa Monica Studios s'est fait remarquer, c'était ce matin lorsque Sony révélait les dates de sortie de ses prochains jeux pour 2021, à l'occasion d'une prise de parole lors du CES 2021. Le jeu manquait clairement à l'appel, alors que le premier teasing annonçait une sortie pour le courant de l'année 2021. C'était évidemment trop beau pour être vrai. Mais si l'on reparle de God of War Ragnarok aujourd'hui, c'est pour une bonne nouvelle cette fois-ci, puisque nous venons d'apprendre que l'un des sound designers du jeu The Last of Us Part 2 a été embauché par Sony Monica Studios pour aller prêter main forte au développement du jeu.



L'annonce a été faite par la personne en question, à saboir Beau Anthony Jimenez, qui s'est fendu d'un tweet pour exprimer toute la joie de rejoindre la productoin d'un jeu de l'ampleur de God of War Ragnarok. En fouillant un peu dans son CV, on apprend que le monsieur a collaboré sur de nombreux gros projets tels que Ori and the Blind Forest, Destiny : The Taken King, Destiny : Rise of Iron, Uncharted : The Lost Legacy et le récent The Last of Us Part 2. Quand on se souvient que The Last of Us 2 est reparti avec la statuette du meilleur audio design lors des derniers Game Awards, on ne peut que se féliciter de savoir que l'équipe de développement de God of War Ragnarok va se renforcer de gens de talent.



