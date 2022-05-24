JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Days of Play : de grosses promotions PS5 et PS4 sur les jeux, accessoires et goodies

Véritable rendez-vous annuel proposé par Sony Interactive Entertainment depuis quelques années maintenant, les promotions Days of Play sont de retour en 2022. Le constructeur japonais nous fait même savoir que les remises de prix seront effectives dès demain, le 25 mai et ce jusqu'au 8 juin prochain, que ce soit du côté des jeux, des accessoires ou même des goodies. Il faudra se rendre sur les sites en question pour profiter de ces baisses de tarifs, sachant que l'ouverture se fera à partir de minuit ce soir. Si cela ne pose aucun problème pour les jeux et les accessoires (quoique...), sachez que pour les goodies, il va falloir être rapide. Et à défaut de pouvoir mettre la main sur des PS5 collectors en édition limitées, on pourra se consoler avec des faceplates de couleur et des manettes DualSense inédites. 

Sélection de jeux PS5 et PS4 en promotion sur le PlayStation Store
A Plague Tale : Innocence
Among Us
Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)
Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ragnarok Edition)
Assetto Corsa Competizione
Babylon's Fall
Back 4 Blood
Batman : Arkham Collection
Batman : Arkham Knight
Battlefield V
Black Desert
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty Vanguard
Call of Duty : Black Ops 4
Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
CarX Drift Racing Online
Cities : Skylines
Civilization VI
Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time
Crysis Remastered
Crysis Remastered Trilogy
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2 : La Reine Sorcière
Diablo II : Resurrected
Disco Elysium : The Final Cut
Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Elex 2
Fallout 4 : Game of the Year Edition
Far Cry 6
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade
Final Fantasy XIV Online (Complete Edition)
Gang Beasts
Ghostwire : Tokyo
Grand Theft Auto V : Premium Edition
Green Hell
GTA Trilogy
Hell Let Loose
Hitman 3
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Insurgency : Sandstorm
It Takes Two
Kena : Bridge of Spirits
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker
Les Gardiens de la Galaxie (Deluxe Edition)
Life is Strange : True Colors
Madden NFL 22 (MVP Edition)
Mafia : Definitive Edition
Mafia : Trilogy
Marvel's Avengers (Endgame Edition)
MLB The Show 22
Monster Hunter World
Mortal Kombat 11
MotoGP 22
MXGP 2021
NBA 2K22
Need for Speed Heat
NHL 22
No Man’s Sky
Outer Wilds
Outriders
Overcooked 2
Persona 5 Royal
PGA TOUR 2K21
Planet Coaster : Console Edition
Rainbow Six Extraction
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Red Dead Redemption 2
Resident Evil Village
RIDE 4
Rugby 22
Sackboy : A Big Adventure
Slime Rancher
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
Sonic Colours : Ultimate
Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order (Deluxe Edition)
Stranded Deep
Subnautica
Tales of Arise (Deluxe Edition)
Tennis World Tour 2
Terraria
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Dark Pictures Anthology : House of Ashes
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim Special Edition
The Last of Us Part II (Deluxe Edition)
The Nioh Collection
The Outer Worlds
The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End
Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection
Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection
Watch Dogs : Legion
WRC 10
WWE 2K22


