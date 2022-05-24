Days of Play : de grosses promotions PS5 et PS4 sur les jeux, accessoires et goodies

Véritable rendez-vous annuel proposé par Sony Interactive Entertainment depuis quelques années maintenant, les promotions Days of Play sont de retour en 2022. Le constructeur japonais nous fait même savoir que les remises de prix seront effectives dès demain, le 25 mai et ce jusqu'au 8 juin prochain, que ce soit du côté des jeux, des accessoires ou même des goodies. Il faudra se rendre sur les sites en question pour profiter de ces baisses de tarifs, sachant que l'ouverture se fera à partir de minuit ce soir. Si cela ne pose aucun problème pour les jeux et les accessoires (quoique...), sachez que pour les goodies, il va falloir être rapide. Et à défaut de pouvoir mettre la main sur des PS5 collectors en édition limitées, on pourra se consoler avec des faceplates de couleur et des manettes DualSense inédites.

Sélection de jeux PS5 et PS4 en promotion sur le PlayStation Store

A Plague Tale : Innocence

Among Us

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ragnarok Edition)

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Babylon's Fall

Back 4 Blood

Batman : Arkham Collection

Batman : Arkham Knight

Battlefield V

Black Desert

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty Vanguard

Call of Duty : Black Ops 4

Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare

CarX Drift Racing Online

Cities : Skylines

Civilization VI

Crash Bandicoot 4 : It's About Time

Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered Trilogy

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2 : La Reine Sorcière

Diablo II : Resurrected

Disco Elysium : The Final Cut

Dragon Ball Z : Kakarot

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elex 2

Fallout 4 : Game of the Year Edition

Far Cry 6

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade

Final Fantasy XIV Online (Complete Edition)

Gang Beasts

Ghostwire : Tokyo

Grand Theft Auto V : Premium Edition

Green Hell

GTA Trilogy

Hell Let Loose

Hitman 3

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Insurgency : Sandstorm

It Takes Two

Kena : Bridge of Spirits

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker

Les Gardiens de la Galaxie (Deluxe Edition)

Life is Strange : True Colors

Madden NFL 22 (MVP Edition)

Mafia : Definitive Edition

Mafia : Trilogy

Marvel's Avengers (Endgame Edition)

MLB The Show 22

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat 11

MotoGP 22

MXGP 2021

NBA 2K22

Need for Speed Heat

NHL 22

No Man’s Sky

Outer Wilds

Outriders

Overcooked 2

Persona 5 Royal

PGA TOUR 2K21

Planet Coaster : Console Edition

Rainbow Six Extraction

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil Village

RIDE 4

Rugby 22

Sackboy : A Big Adventure

Slime Rancher

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Sonic Colours : Ultimate

Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order (Deluxe Edition)

Stranded Deep

Subnautica

Tales of Arise (Deluxe Edition)

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Dark Pictures Anthology : House of Ashes

The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim Special Edition

The Last of Us Part II (Deluxe Edition)

The Nioh Collection

The Outer Worlds

The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Uncharted 4 : A Thief's End

Uncharted : Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection

Watch Dogs : Legion

WRC 10

WWE 2K22