Charts France : Mario détrône Monster Hunter Rise, Microsoft Flight Simulator serein sur PC

Sur PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator occupe toujours la première place du classement, devant Outriders (qui fait une entrée remarquée) et Football Manager 2021. Vous l'aurez compris, c'est FIFA 21 qui s'est fait éjecter.
Charts France Semaine 12 (du 29 mars au 4 avril 2021)
1/ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Monster Hunter Rise (Switch - Capcom)
3/ Ring Fit Adventure (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
5/ Animal Corssing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)
TOP 3 PC
1/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)
2/ Outriders (Square Enix)
3/ Football Manager 2021 (SEGA)