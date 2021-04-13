JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Charts France : Mario détrône Monster Hunter Rise, Microsoft Flight Simulator serein sur PC

Fidèles à leurs habitudes, GfK et le SELL profitent du premier jour de la semaine pour dévoiler les meilleures ventes vidéoludiques sur le territoire français. Alors que Monster Hunter Rise semblait solidement accroché à la première place du Top 5 consoles, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury est parvenu à le détrôner, le titre de Capcom glissant à la seconde place. Ring Fit Adventure (pour lequel un tapis de sol officiel Hori sera bientôt disponible au Japon) passe 3e au nez et à la barbe de Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, tandis qu'Animal Crossing : New Horizons ferme la marche.

Sur PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator occupe toujours la première place du classement, devant Outriders (qui fait une entrée remarquée) et Football Manager 2021. Vous l'aurez compris, c'est FIFA 21 qui s'est fait éjecter.

Charts France Semaine 12 (du 29 mars au 4 avril 2021)

1/ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Monster Hunter Rise (Switch - Capcom)

3/ Ring Fit Adventure (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo) 

5/ Animal Corssing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)

 

TOP 3 PC

1/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)

2/ Outriders (Square Enix)
3/ Football Manager 2021 (SEGA)


