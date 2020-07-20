JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

PS5 : d'autres coloris prévus au lancement de la console ? La réponse de Sony

Même si la présentation de la DualSense (vendredi dernier) a été considérée par beaucoup comme anecdotique, il n'empêche que Geoff Keighley est parvenu à gratter une information intéressante à Sony Interactive Entertainment. En effet, il a demandé à Eric Lempel, le patron marketing de la marque PlayStation, si la PS5 et sa manette seraient déclinées en d'autres couleurs. "Nous en parlerons le moment venu", a-t-il répondu, en rappelant qu'à l'heure actuelle, la priorité était le lancement de la console. D'ailleurs, contrairement à ce que certains craignaient, les précommandes de celle-ci ne seront pas lancées à l'arrache, Eric Lempel ayant indiqué que Sony Interactive Entertainment préviendra les joueurs bien à l'avance.

Concernant les coloris de la PS5 et de la DualSense, des modèles imaginés par les utilisateurs se baladent depuis un petit moment déjà sur les réseaux sociaux. Peut-être que le constructeur japonais s'en inspirera.




