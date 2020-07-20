PS5 : d'autres coloris prévus au lancement de la console ? La réponse de Sony

Concernant les coloris de la PS5 et de la DualSense, des modèles imaginés par les utilisateurs se baladent depuis un petit moment déjà sur les réseaux sociaux. Peut-être que le constructeur japonais s'en inspirera.
Will the #PlayStation5 and DualSense come in other colors? PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel says "We'll talk about that at some point." #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/c3QhHbnFKi— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) 17 juillet 2020
Just need it in black.... And custom 😁 #PS5 #PS5reveal #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/O2TRubmL3i— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) 11 juin 2020
Personally I do not like white devices, and today when I saw the presentation of the new #PS5 I said, "if there was a black version I would buy it", so I gave myself 5 minutes to edit the render and here it is. 😍#Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/VSxRWyplOq— I'mDesigner.exe (@MrUnknowArtist) 12 juin 2020
This is my color concept for the new PlayStation 5. #PlayStation5 #PS5 pic.twitter.com/9TAZfrtdT9— Don Armando (@_DonArmando) 12 juin 2020
Here’s my stab at a pink PS5: pic.twitter.com/fjz9u1ctKG— The Bonsai Treehouse (@BonsaiTreehouse) 12 juin 2020