PS5 : d'autres coloris prévus au lancement de la console ? La réponse de Sony

Eric Lempel, le patron marketing de la marque PlayStation, si la PS5 et sa manette seraient déclinées en d'autres couleurs. "Nous en parlerons le moment venu", a-t-il répondu, en rappelant qu'à l'heure actuelle, la priorité était le lancement de la console. D'ailleurs, contrairement à ce que certains craignaient, les précommandes de celle-ci ne seront pas lancées à l'arrache, Eric Lempel ayant indiqué que Sony Interactive Entertainment préviendra les joueurs bien à l'avance.



Concernant les coloris de la PS5 et de la DualSense, des modèles imaginés par les utilisateurs se baladent depuis un petit moment déjà sur les réseaux sociaux. Peut-être que le constructeur japonais s'en inspirera.





Will the #PlayStation5 and DualSense come in other colors? PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel says "We'll talk about that at some point." #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/c3QhHbnFKi

Personally I do not like white devices, and today when I saw the presentation of the new #PS5 I said, "if there was a black version I would buy it", so I gave myself 5 minutes to edit the render and here it is. 😍#Playstation5 pic.twitter.com/VSxRWyplOq