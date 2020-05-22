JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Days of Play : jeux PS4, PS Plus, PS VR, Sony dévoile d'énormes promotions à retrouver ici

Days of Play : jeux PS4, PS Plus, PS VR, Sony dévoile d'énormes promotions à retrouver ici
Si les soldes d'été ne sont pas attendues avant le mois prochain, Sony, lui, prend de l'avance et déclare l'arrivée des Days of Play, sa fameuse période de promotions entièrement dédiée à presque tous ses produits. Car ici, on ne parle pas seulement de dizaines d'exclusivités PS4 mais également de soldes sur les casques PlayStation VR, sur le catalogue PS Now ou même l'abonnement PlayStation Plus : il y en a pour tous les gouts et faîtes-vite, ce joli geste n'est effectif que jusqu'au 8 juin 2020.

 

PLAYSTATION VR

  • PS VR Mega Pack : 199,99 € (-100 €)
  • PS VR Starter Pack : 229,99 € (-100 €)



PLAYSTATION PLUS ET PLAYSTATION NOW

  • PS Plus 12 Mois Live Card : 41,99 € (-18 €)
  • PS Plus 12 Mois ESD : 41,99 € (-18 €)
  • PS Now 3 Mois : 19,99 € (-5 €)
  • PS Now 12 Mois : 41,99 € (-18 €)

 

JEUX PS4

  • Nioh 2 : 49,99 € (-20€)
  • Nioh 2 Special Edition : 69,99 € (-20 €)
  • Dreams : 29,99 € (-10 €)
  • Death Stranding : 29,99 € (-40 €)
  • Death Stranding Special Edition : 39,99 € (-40 €)
  • Death Stranding Collector Edition : 159,99 € (-40 €)
  • Days Gone : 19,99 € (-50 €)
  • MediEvil : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • Concrete Genie : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • Gran Turismo Sport Spec 2 : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • Detroit : Become Human : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • Shadow of the Colossus : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • The Last Guardian : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • Knack 2 : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • WipEout Omega Collection : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • The Order 1886 : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • Quantic Dream Collection (Heavy Rain + Detroit) : 19,99 € (-20 €)
  • Bloodborne GOTY : 14,99 € (-15 €)
  • No Man's Sky : 14,99 € (-15 €)
  • Helldivers : 14,99 € (-15 €)
  • Qui es-tu ? : 9,99 € (-10 €)
  • Knowledge is Power : 9,99 € (-10 €)
  • Hidden Agenda : 9,99 € (-10 €)
  • Frantics : 9,99 € (-10 €)
  • Knowledge is Power Decades (Music) : 9,99 € (-10 €)

 

JEUX PS4 HITS

  • God of War : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Gran Turismo Sport : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Uncharted : The Lost Legacy : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Uncharted 4 : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Killzone Shadow Fall : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • InFamous Second Son : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • The Last of Us Remastered : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Driveclub : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Bloodborne : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Until Dawn : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Uncharted : The Nathan Drake's Collection : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Ratchet and Clank : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • God of War Remastered : 14,99 € (-5 €)
  • Nioh : 14,99 € (-5 €)

JEUX PLAYSTATION VR

  • Arizona Sunshine : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • Astro Bot : 19,99 € (-20 €)
  • Bravo Team : 19,99 € (-10 €)
  • Blood & Truth : 19,99 €  (-20 €)
  • Everybody's Golf : 19,99 €  (-10 €)
  • Farpoint : 9,99 €  (-10 €)
  • Firewall : Zero Hour : 19,99 €  (-10 €)

 


Maximilien Cagnard
Rédacteur - Journaliste
le vendredi 22 mai 2020
17:01


50% Joyeux
