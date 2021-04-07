JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

PS Store : voici tous les jeux qui vont disparaître DÉFINITIVEMENT sur PS3, PS Vita et PSP

Cet été, Sony fermera presque totalement le PlayStation Store de la PS3, de la PS Vita et de la PSP, rendant impossible l'achat de tout contenu sur le magasin virtuel. Heureusement, il sera toujours possible de télécharger sur votre disque-dur (ou carte mémoire) les jeux déjà acquis, mais pour beaucoup, il s'agit d'une page qui se tourne... nous les premiers. Quoiqu'il en soit, il va falloir s'y faire et en attendant les derniers moments de la plateforme, VGC s'est attelé à faire quelques recherches pour établir une liste de tous les titres qui disparaîtront à jamais de la circulation.

En d'autres termes, si certains des softs ont déjà connu une édition physique, même minime, ils ne seront pas intégrés dans la compilation ci-dessous. Au total, ce sont environ 150 jeux qui sont concernés et certains d'entre eux devraient vous éveiller quelques sensations nostalgiques : n'oubliez pas, il est encore possible de les acheter jusqu'au 2 juillet sur PS3 et jusqu'au 27 août sur PS Vita/PSP. Ne vous faîtes pas avoir. 

PS3

  • Armageddon Riders
  • Blast Factor
  • Bomberman Ultra
  • Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter HD
  • Catan
  • Comet Crash
  • Crash Commando
  • Datura
  • Eat Them!
  • Echochrome II
  • Funky Lab Rat
  • Hamster Ball
  • High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
  • High Velocity Bowling
  • Infamous: Festival of Blood
  • Kung-Fu Live
  • The Last Guy
  • Legasista
  • Linger in Shadows
  • Lumines Supernova
  • Magic Orbz
  • Magus
  • Novastrike
  • PixelJunk 4am
  • PixelJunk Racers
  • Planet Minigolf
  • Punisher : No Mercy
  • Rain
  • Savage Moon
  • Spelunker HD
  • Super Rub a Dub
  • Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars
  • Tales from Space : About a Blob
  • Trash Panic
  • Wakeboarding HD

PS VITA :

  • Battle Rockets
  • Bodycheck
  • Boss!
  • Breakquest Extra Evolution
  • Chronovolt
  • Coconut Dodge Revitalised
  • Die!Die!Die!
  • Earth Defense Force 2017 Portable
  • Ecolibrium
  • Floating Cloud God Saves the Pilgrims HD!
  • Flying Hamster HD
  • Frobisher Says!
  • Furmins
  • The HD Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character
  • Indoor Sports World
  • Jungle Rumble Freedom Happiness and Bananas
  • Kilka Card Gods
  • Knobswitch
  • Lemmings Touch
  • Let's Fish! Hooked On
  • Licky The Lucky Lizard Lives Again
  • Magical Beat
  • Malicious Rebirth
  • Maliya
  • Men's Room Mayhem
  • Monsterbag
  • Murasaki Baby
  • Nekoburo Cats Block
  • Ninja Usagimaru : Two Tails of Adventure
  • Open Me!
  • Orgarhythm
  • Pinball Heroes Complete
  • PlayStation Vita Cliff Diving
  • PlayStation Vita Fireworks
  • PlayStation Vita Table Soccer
  • PulzAR
  • Puzzle by Nikoli V Slitherlink
  • Puzzle by Nikoli V Sudoku
  • Reel Fishing Masters Challenge
  • Ring Run Circus
  • Run Like Hell!
  • Sketchcross
  • Sokoban Next
  • Squares
  • Stardrone Extreme
  • Stranded a Mars Adventure
  • Sumioni: Demon Arts
  • Super Stardust Delta
  • Surge Deluxe
  • Table Ice Hockey
  • Table Mini Golf
  • Table Top Racing
  • Table Top Tanks
  • The Hungry Horde
  • TXK
  • Vitamin Z
  • Z-Run

PS3 /PS VITA :

  • Bentley's Hackpack
  • Big Sky Infinity
  • Deathmatch Village
  • Doctor Who : The Eternity Clock
  • Foosball 2012
  • Germinator
  • Gravity Crash
  • Motorstorm RC
  • Ms Germinator
  • Murasaki Mist Akara's Journey
  • When Vikings Attack!

PSP :

  • 101-in-1 Megamix
  • Ape Quest
  • Armored Core : Last Raven Portable
  • Armored Core : Silent Line Portable
  • Armored Core 3 Portable
  • Beats
  • Black Rock Shooter - The Game
  • Brandish : The Dark Revenant
  • Carnage Heart EXA
  • Cho Aniki Zero
  • Cladun : This is an RPG!
  • Creature Defense
  • Crimson Room : Reverse
  • Dissidia 012 Prologus : Final Fantasy
  • Go! Puzzle
  • Gravity Crash Portable
  • Hot Shots Shorties Blue Pack
  • Hot Shots Shorties Green Pack
  • Hot Shots Shorties Red Pack
  • Hot Shots Shorties Yellow Pack
  • I am an Air Traffic Controller Airport Hero Tokyo
  • Kurulin Fusion
  • LocoRoco : Midnight Carnival
  • NeoGeo Heroes : Ultimate Shooting
  • No Heroes Allowed!
  • Numblast
  • Patchwork Heroes
  • Piyotama
  • Savage Moon : The Hera Campaign
  • Super Stardust Portable
  • Susume Tactics!
  • Talkman Travel : Paris
  • Talkman Travel : Rome
  • Talkman Travel : Tokyo
  • Thexder Neo


Maximilien Cagnard Maximilien Cagnard
Rédacteur - Journaliste
le mercredi 7 avril 2021
12:32


Par batmanmania le Mercredi 7 Avril 2021, 18:32

likeSmall 2283
Vivement que le PS store se ferme quand tu vois les jeux naze que y'a dessus , moi c'est Marvel VS capcom 2 mais il figure pas dans cette liste

