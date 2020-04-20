JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Charts France : Final Fantasy VII Remake fait une entrée fracassante sur PS4

Disponible officiellement depuis le 10 avril dernier, Final Fantasy VII Remake bouscule l'hégémonie de Nintendo constatée ces derniers temps dans l'Hexagone. C'est en effet ce que montre le dernier classement des meilleures ventes vidéoludiques diffusé par le SELL et GfK, avec le titre de Square Enix qui s'empare donc des deux premières places. En troisième position, on retrouve Animal Crossing : New Horizons - dont la cote de popularité ne faiblit pas sur les réseaux sociaux - juste devant Ring Fit Adventure et Resident Evil 3.

Sur PC, si Les Sims 4 (1er) et Football Manager 2020 (3e) figurent toujours dans le Top 3, DOOM Eternal se fait par contre dégager par World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth.

CHARTS FRANCE SEMAINE 15 (du 6 avril au 12 avril)

1/ Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4 - Square Enix)
2/ Final Fantasy VII Remake - Edition Deluxe (PS4 - Square Enix)
3/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch - Nintendo)

5/ Resident Evil 3 (PS4 - Capcom)

TOP 3 PC

1/ Les Sims 4 (Electronic Arts)
2/ World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth (Activision Blizzard)

3/ Football Manager 2020 (SEGA)

Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le lundi 20 avril 2020
10:42


