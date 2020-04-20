Charts France : Final Fantasy VII Remake fait une entrée fracassante sur PS4

Sur PC, si Les Sims 4 (1er) et Football Manager 2020 (3e) figurent toujours dans le Top 3, DOOM Eternal se fait par contre dégager par World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth.
CHARTS FRANCE SEMAINE 15 (du 6 avril au 12 avril)
1/ Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4 - Square Enix)
2/ Final Fantasy VII Remake - Edition Deluxe (PS4 - Square Enix)
3/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Nintendo Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo Switch - Nintendo)
5/ Resident Evil 3 (PS4 - Capcom)
TOP 3 PC
1/ Les Sims 4 (Electronic Arts)
2/ World of Warcraft : Battle for Azeroth (Activision Blizzard)