Xbox Game Pass : voici tous les nouveaux jeux à venir, il y en a pour tout le monde

Si Microsoft dispose bien d'une arme, c'est son Xbox Game Pass à l'appétit insatiable qui ne cesse d'étoffer son catalogue semaine après semaine. Les abonnés du service seront donc ravis d'apprendre que le géant américain vient tout juste de lever le voile sur la fournée de titres à venir, et il y a de quoi faire : de l'horreur de Resident Evil 7 (désormais l'épisode le plus vendu de la saga) à l'action beat them all 2D de Battletoads (même pas encore sorti et dont voici vingt-cinq minutes de gameplay) en passant par la nouvelle aventure narrative Tell Me Why signée Dontnod, il y a de quoi faire et pour tous les goûts. Sans plus attendre, découvrez la nouvelle sélection ainsi que leur date d'arrivée dans le Xbox Game Pass, sans oublier la plateforme concernée. 
  • Battletoads (Xbox One / PC) - 20 août
  • Crossing Souls (PC) - 20 août
  • Darksiders Genesis (PC) - 20 août
  • Don't Starve : Giant Edition (Xbox One / PC) - 20 août
  • New Super Lucky's Tale (Xbox One / PC) - 21 août
  • Hypnospace Outlaw (Xbox One / PC) - 27 août
  • Tell Me Why : Chapitre 1 (Xbox One / PC) - 27 août
  • Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One / PC) - 28 août
  • Wasteland 3 (Xbox One / PC) - 28 août
  • Crusader Kings 3 (PC) - 1er septembre
  • Resident Evil VII (Xbox One / PC) - 3 septembre


Au passage, voici également la liste des softs sur le départ. Car toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin, hélas :

Creature in the Well (Xbox One & PC) - 31 août
Giana Sisters : Twisted Dreams (Xbox One) - 31 août
Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD (Xbox One) - 31 août
Metro : Last Light (Xbox One) - 31 août
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Xbox One) - 31 août
NBA 2K20 (Xbox One) - 1er septembre
Red Dead Redemption II (Xbox One) - 7 septembre

Bon jeu à tous !

Maximilien Cagnard Maximilien Cagnard
Rédacteur - Journaliste
le mercredi 19 août 2020
13:05


Ses derniers articles


Derniers commentaires
Par Mario59176 le Mercredi 19 Août 2020, 14:03

likeSmall 164
Je ne me rappelle plus quand, j'ai acheté un jeu ! Depuis que j'ai le gamepass.

Autres News