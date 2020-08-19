Xbox Game Pass : voici tous les nouveaux jeux à venir, il y en a pour tout le monde

- Battletoads (Xbox One / PC) - 20 août
- Crossing Souls (PC) - 20 août
- Darksiders Genesis (PC) - 20 août
- Don't Starve : Giant Edition (Xbox One / PC) - 20 août
- New Super Lucky's Tale (Xbox One / PC) - 21 août
- Hypnospace Outlaw (Xbox One / PC) - 27 août
- Tell Me Why : Chapitre 1 (Xbox One / PC) - 27 août
- Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One / PC) - 28 août
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox One / PC) - 28 août
- Crusader Kings 3 (PC) - 1er septembre
- Resident Evil VII (Xbox One / PC) - 3 septembre
Au passage, voici également la liste des softs sur le départ. Car toutes les bonnes choses ont une fin, hélas :
Creature in the Well (Xbox One & PC) - 31 août
Giana Sisters : Twisted Dreams (Xbox One) - 31 août
Metal Gear Solid 2 & 3 HD (Xbox One) - 31 août
Metro : Last Light (Xbox One) - 31 août
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Xbox One) - 31 août
NBA 2K20 (Xbox One) - 1er septembre
Red Dead Redemption II (Xbox One) - 7 septembre
Bon jeu à tous !