Resident Evil Reboot : voici les 1ères images du manoir Spencer, le tournage du film se poursuit

En tout cas, pour l'anecdote, ce n'est pas la première fois que ce complexe canadien est utilisé pour un long-métrage. Par exemple, les cinéphiles observateurs remarqueront sans doute que Ça : Chapitre 2 y est allé faire un tour, comme le signale un tweetos. Pour mémoire, le reboot de Resident Evil sera réalisé par Johannes Roberts (The Strangers : Prey at Night, 47 Meters Down), et Chris et Claire Redfield incarnés respectivement par Robbie Amell (Left for Dead) et Kaya Scodelario (Pirates des Caraïbes : La Vengeance de Salazar, Crawl).
Parmi les autres personnages, Avan Jogia (Zombieland : Double Tap) interprétera Leon S. Kennedy, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man et la Guêpe) Jill Valentine, Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) William Birkin, et Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) Albert Wesker. Sortie prévue en 2021, si tout va bien.
Our First Look at the interior of the Spencer Mansion in the upcoming #ResidentEvil Movie Reboot! 🙌🏻🧟♂️— RESIDENCE of EVIL (@ROEnetwork) 1 décembre 2020
Filming for the movie recently took place at the Scottish Rite Club. #ResidentEvilMovie #ResidentEvilRevoot pic.twitter.com/YT1Z2nbOup