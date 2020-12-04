JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Resident Evil Reboot : voici les 1ères images du manoir Spencer, le tournage du film se poursuit

Le tournage du reboot de Resident Evil au Canada se poursuit. En effet, après avoir découvert quelques endroits de Raccoon City, les fans ont cette fois-ci l'occasion de jeter un oeil au mythique manoir Spencer cher à leur coeur. C'est en effet là-bas que tout a commencé, ce qui explique pourquoi les producteurs ont pris leur temps avant d'opter pour le Scottish Rite Club situé à Hamilton. Un choix que certains puristes remettent déjà en cause, notamment parce qu'ils estiment ne pas retrouver l'atmosphère oppressante du premier Resident Evil. Attendons quand même de voir ce que ça donne à l'écran avant d'émettre le moins jugement.

En tout cas, pour l'anecdote, ce n'est pas la première fois que ce complexe canadien est utilisé pour un long-métrage. Par exemple, les cinéphiles observateurs remarqueront sans doute que Ça : Chapitre 2 y est allé faire un tour, comme le signale un tweetos. Pour mémoire, le reboot de Resident Evil sera réalisé par Johannes Roberts (The Strangers : Prey at Night47 Meters Down), et Chris et Claire Redfield incarnés respectivement par Robbie Amell (Left for Dead) et Kaya Scodelario (Pirates des Caraïbes : La Vengeance de SalazarCrawl).

Parmi les autres personnages, Avan Jogia (Zombieland : Double Tap) interprétera Leon S. Kennedy, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man et la Guêpe) Jill Valentine, Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) William Birkin, et Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) Albert Wesker. Sortie prévue en 2021, si tout va bien.

Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le vendredi 4 décembre 2020
5:10


