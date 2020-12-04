Resident Evil Reboot : voici les 1ères images du manoir Spencer, le tournage du film se poursuit

Scottish Rite Club situé à Hamilton. Un choix que certains puristes remettent déjà en cause, notamment parce qu'ils estiment ne pas retrouver l'atmosphère oppressante du premier Resident Evil. Attendons quand même de voir ce que ça donne à l'écran avant d'émettre le moins jugement.



En tout cas, pour l'anecdote, ce n'est pas la première fois que ce complexe canadien est utilisé pour un long-métrage. Par exemple, les cinéphiles observateurs remarqueront sans doute que Ça : Chapitre 2 y est allé faire un tour, comme le signale un tweetos. Pour mémoire, le reboot de Resident Evil sera réalisé par Johannes Roberts (The Strangers : Prey at Night, 47 Meters Down), et Chris et Claire Redfield incarnés respectivement par Robbie Amell (Left for Dead) et Kaya Scodelario (Pirates des Caraïbes : La Vengeance de Salazar, Crawl).



Parmi les autres personnages, Avan Jogia ( Zombieland : Double Tap ) interprétera Leon S. Kennedy, Hannah John-Kamen ( Ant-Man et la Guêpe ) Jill Valentine, Neal McDonough ( Yellowstone ) William Birkin, et Tom Hopper ( The Umbrella Academy ) Albert Wesker. Sortie prévue en 2021, si tout va bien.





Our First Look at the interior of the Spencer Mansion in the upcoming #ResidentEvil Movie Reboot! 🙌🏻🧟‍♂️



Filming for the movie recently took place at the Scottish Rite Club. #ResidentEvilMovie #ResidentEvilRevoot pic.twitter.com/YT1Z2nbOup — RESIDENCE of EVIL (@ROEnetwork) 1 décembre 2020

Le tournage du reboot de Resident Evil au Canada se poursuit. En effet, après avoir découvert quelques endroits de Raccoon City, les fans ont cette fois-ci l'occasion de jeter un oeil au mythique manoir Spencer cher à leur coeur. C'est en effet là-bas que tout a commencé, ce qui explique pourquoi les producteurs ont pris leur temps avant d'opter pour le