PS5 : la fonctionnalité "Activités" fuite sur la Toile, bientôt une confirmation de Sony ?

Au fond, il ne s'agit pas d'une révélation majeure puisque Mark Cerny, l'achitecte de la PS5, en avait déjà parlé à nos confrères de Wired l'an passé. Mais on peut désormais mettre un nom sur cette fonctionnalité : Activités. C'est en tout cas ce qui est indiqué dans la preview de WRC 9 signée par Gamereactor, lequel a manifestement commis une boulette. D'ailleurs, le fait que l'article ait été retiré dans la foulée tend à prouver qu'il y a anguille sous roche. Pour mémoire, l'idée serait de permettre aux utilisateurs d'accéder directement, depuis l'interface de la console, à des portions précises du jeu. Dans le cas de WRC 9, on pourrait alors choisir une course en particulier sans avoir à le démarrer, tout ça grâce au SSD.


On ignore quand Sony Interactive Entertainment officialisera la chose, mais le fait que le bien connu Daniel Ahmad (analyste chez Niko Partners) confirme que nous en entendrons parler bientôt, laisse supposer que le constructeur japonais pourrait aborder le sujet lors d'un éventuel State of Play. Ca tombe bien, selon des rumeurs persistantes, le prochain rendez-vous pourrait être fixé au 6 août. Wait & See, comme dirait l'autre.


Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le mercredi 29 juillet 2020
