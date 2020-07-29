PS5 : la fonctionnalité "Activités" fuite sur la Toile, bientôt une confirmation de Sony ?

Gamereactor preview article for WRC 9 mentioned an unannounced #PS5 feature. Article was here but was taken offline: https://t.co/BIKFZEAhnL— Gematsu (@gematsucom) 28 juillet 2020
Archive: https://t.co/zVtjk94ux0 pic.twitter.com/5VdNwyEPpQ
On ignore quand Sony Interactive Entertainment officialisera la chose, mais le fait que le bien connu Daniel Ahmad (analyste chez Niko Partners) confirme que nous en entendrons parler bientôt, laisse supposer que le constructeur japonais pourrait aborder le sujet lors d'un éventuel State of Play. Ca tombe bien, selon des rumeurs persistantes, le prochain rendez-vous pourrait être fixé au 6 août. Wait & See, comme dirait l'autre.
This is something we should start hearing more about soon.— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) 28 juillet 2020
Deep level integration between the PS5 OS and Games to improve the overall experience for users. https://t.co/4pKre8nwy2