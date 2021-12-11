JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

It Takes Two élu meilleur jeu de 2021, voici la liste de toutes les récompenses aux Game Awards

Avec Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village et Psychonauts 2 en lice, It Takes Two était sans doute le jeu qui avait avec le moins de chances de repartir avec la statuette des Game Awards 2021 dans la catégorie "Meilleur jeu de l'année". Et pourtant, à la surprise générale, c'est bel et bien le jeu coop' réalisé par Josef Farès qui a été élu unanimement par le jury cette année, au nez et à la barbe des autres productions, et succède ainsi à The Last of Us 2 couronné l'année dernière. La surprise fut totale, même pour son créateur qui n'a pas caché sa joie immense de voir son jeu être acclamé par la profession. Il faut dire que son concept a marqué bon nombre de personnes à sa sortie, avec cette obligation de jouer à deux, provoquant des possibilités de gameplay immense, riche en partages, dans la multitude de situations possibles et d'une écriture qui fait mouche. It Takes Two est d'ailleurs reparti avec 2 autres statuettes, dans la catégorie Meilleur jeu multijoueur et meilleur jeu familial. Le trophée a été remis des mains de Neil Druckmann, le game director de The Last of Us 2, qui était heureux de voir un Josef Farès si excité à l'idée de recevoir son prix. Le patron du studio Hazelight Studios ne s'est d'ailleurs pas trop attarder avec un discours larmoyant ou qui tire en longueur avec des remerciements. Il a simplement félicité toute l'équipe qui a travaillé avec lui pour mettre It Takes Two sur pattes.


Voici le reste des récompenses et des gagnants de ces Game Awards 2021.

Les meilleurs jeux 2021 élus aux Game Awards

JEU DE L'ANNÉE
Deathloop
It Takes Two - Vainqueur
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village

CHOIX DES JOUEURS
Halo Infinite - Vainqueur
Metroid Dread
It Takes Two
Forza Horizon 5
Resident Evil Village

MEILLEURE DIRECTION DE JEU
Deathloop - Vainqueur
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

MEILLEUR JEU EN COURS DE DÉVELOPPEMENT
Apex Legends
Call of Duty : Warzone
Final Fantasy XIV Online - Vainqueur
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
12 Minutes
Death’s Door
Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Vainqueur
Inscryption
Loop Hero

MEILLEURE ESPOIR DE JEU INDÉPENDANT
Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Vainqueur
Sable
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Valheim

MEILLEURE NARRATION
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange : True Colors
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Vainqueur
Psychonauts 2

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Deathloop - Vainqueur
Kena : Le Pont des Esprits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
The Artful Escape

MEILLEURE MUSIQUE
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - Vainqueur
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artful Escape

LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU
Elden Ring - Vainqueur
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
Starfield

MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal

MEILLEUR JEU IMPACTANT
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory : A Colorful Tale
Life is Strange : True Colors - Vainqueur
No Longer Home

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two - Vainqueur
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
Fantasian
Genshin Impact - Vainqueur
League of Legends : Wild Rift
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon Unite

MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR
Hitman 3
I Expect You To Die 2
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4 - Vainqueur
Sniper Elite VR

MEILLEUR JEU INNOVANT ACCESSIBILITÉ
Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
The Vale : Shadow of the Crown


MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
Back 4 Blood
Chivalry II
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Returnal - Vainqueur

MEILLEUR JEU ACTION-AVENTURE
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread - Vainqueur
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village

MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Tales of Arise - Vainqueur

MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Guilty Gear Strive - Vainqueur
Melty Blood : Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Virtua Fighter 5 : Ultimate Showdown

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
It Takes Two - Vainqueur
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + La Fureur de Bowser
WarioWare : Get It Together !

MEILLEURE SIMULATION-STRATÉGIE
Age of Empires IV - Vainqueur
Evil Genius 2 : World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator

MEILLEUR JEU COURSE
F1 2021
FIFA 22
Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Riders Republic

MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
Call of Duty
CS:GO
DOTA 2
League of Legends - Vainqueur
Valorant

MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ DE FANS
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV Online - Vainqueur
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky


Maxime Chao Maxime Chao
Journaliste / Rédacteur en Chef
le samedi 11 décembre 2021
13:08


It Takes Two

Jeu : Action/P-F
Editeur : Electronic Arts
Développeur : Hazelight Studios
26 Mar 2021
26 Mar 2021
26 Mar 2021
26 Mar 2021
26 Mar 2021

