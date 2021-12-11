It Takes Two élu meilleur jeu de 2021, voici la liste de toutes les récompenses aux Game Awards

Deathloop, Metroid Dread, Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village et Psychonauts 2 en lice, It Takes Two était sans doute le jeu qui avait avec le moins de chances de repartir avec la statuette des Game Awards 2021 dans la catégorie "Meilleur jeu de l'année". Et pourtant, à la surprise générale, c'est bel et bien le jeu coop' réalisé par Josef Farès qui a été élu unanimement par le jury cette année, au nez et à la barbe des autres productions, et succède ainsi à The Last of Us 2 couronné l'année dernière. La surprise fut totale, même pour son créateur qui n'a pas caché sa joie immense de voir son jeu être acclamé par la profession. Il faut dire que son concept a marqué bon nombre de personnes à sa sortie, avec cette obligation de jouer à deux, provoquant des possibilités de gameplay immense, riche en partages, dans la multitude de situations possibles et d'une écriture qui fait mouche. It Takes Two est d'ailleurs reparti avec 2 autres statuettes, dans la catégorie Meilleur jeu multijoueur et meilleur jeu familial. Le trophée a été remis des mains de Neil Druckmann, le game director de The Last of Us 2, qui était heureux de voir un Josef Farès si excité à l'idée de recevoir son prix. Le patron du studio Hazelight Studios ne s'est d'ailleurs pas trop attarder avec un discours larmoyant ou qui tire en longueur avec des remerciements. Il a simplement félicité toute l'équipe qui a travaillé avec lui pour mettre It Takes Two sur pattes.





Voici le reste des récompenses et des gagnants de ces Game Awards 2021.





Avec

Les meilleurs jeux 2021 élus aux Game Awards



JEU DE L'ANNÉE

Deathloop

It Takes Two - Vainqueur

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village





CHOIX DES JOUEURS

Halo Infinite - Vainqueur

Metroid Dread

It Takes Two

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village





MEILLEURE DIRECTION DE JEU

Deathloop - Vainqueur

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart





MEILLEUR JEU EN COURS DE DÉVELOPPEMENT

Apex Legends

Call of Duty : Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Vainqueur

Fortnite

Genshin Impact





MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Vainqueur

Inscryption

Loop Hero





MEILLEURE ESPOIR DE JEU INDÉPENDANT

Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Vainqueur

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim





MEILLEURE NARRATION

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange : True Colors

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Vainqueur

Psychonauts 2





MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

Deathloop - Vainqueur

Kena : Le Pont des Esprits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

The Artful Escape





MEILLEURE MUSIQUE

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - Vainqueur

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape





LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU

Elden Ring - Vainqueur

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2

Starfield





MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal





MEILLEUR JEU IMPACTANT

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory : A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange : True Colors - Vainqueur

No Longer Home





MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two - Vainqueur

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim





MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

Fantasian

Genshin Impact - Vainqueur

League of Legends : Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite





MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 - Vainqueur

Sniper Elite VR





MEILLEUR JEU INNOVANT ACCESSIBILITÉ

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

The Vale : Shadow of the Crown



MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal - Vainqueur





MEILLEUR JEU ACTION-AVENTURE

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread - Vainqueur

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village





MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise - Vainqueur





MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear Strive - Vainqueur

Melty Blood : Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5 : Ultimate Showdown





MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL

It Takes Two - Vainqueur

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + La Fureur de Bowser

WarioWare : Get It Together !





MEILLEURE SIMULATION-STRATÉGIE

Age of Empires IV - Vainqueur

Evil Genius 2 : World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator





MEILLEUR JEU COURSE

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic





MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT

Call of Duty

CS:GO

DOTA 2

League of Legends - Vainqueur

Valorant





MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ DE FANS

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online - Vainqueur

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky