It Takes Two élu meilleur jeu de 2021, voici la liste de toutes les récompenses aux Game Awards

Voici le reste des récompenses et des gagnants de ces Game Awards 2021.
Les meilleurs jeux 2021 élus aux Game Awards
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
Deathloop
It Takes Two - Vainqueur
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
CHOIX DES JOUEURS
Halo Infinite - Vainqueur
Metroid Dread
It Takes Two
Forza Horizon 5
Resident Evil Village
MEILLEURE DIRECTION DE JEU
Deathloop - Vainqueur
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
MEILLEUR JEU EN COURS DE DÉVELOPPEMENT
Apex Legends
Call of Duty : Warzone
Final Fantasy XIV Online - Vainqueur
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
12 Minutes
Death’s Door
Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Vainqueur
Inscryption
Loop Hero
MEILLEURE ESPOIR DE JEU INDÉPENDANT
Kena : Bridge of Spirits - Vainqueur
Sable
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Valheim
MEILLEURE NARRATION
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange : True Colors
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - Vainqueur
Psychonauts 2
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Deathloop - Vainqueur
Kena : Le Pont des Esprits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
MEILLEURE MUSIQUE
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - Vainqueur
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
The Artful Escape
LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU
Elden Ring - Vainqueur
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Zelda : Breath of the Wild 2
Starfield
MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU IMPACTANT
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory : A Colorful Tale
Life is Strange : True Colors - Vainqueur
No Longer Home
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two - Vainqueur
Knockout City
Monster Hunter Rise
New World
Valheim
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
Fantasian
Genshin Impact - Vainqueur
League of Legends : Wild Rift
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon Unite
MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR
Hitman 3
I Expect You To Die 2
Lone Echo II
Resident Evil 4 - Vainqueur
Sniper Elite VR
MEILLEUR JEU INNOVANT ACCESSIBILITÉ
Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
The Vale : Shadow of the Crown
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
Back 4 Blood
Chivalry II
Deathloop
Far Cry 6
Returnal - Vainqueur
MEILLEUR JEU ACTION-AVENTURE
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread - Vainqueur
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise
Scarlet Nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Tales of Arise - Vainqueur
MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Guilty Gear Strive - Vainqueur
Melty Blood : Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Virtua Fighter 5 : Ultimate Showdown
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
It Takes Two - Vainqueur
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + La Fureur de Bowser
WarioWare : Get It Together !
MEILLEURE SIMULATION-STRATÉGIE
Age of Empires IV - Vainqueur
Evil Genius 2 : World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator
MEILLEUR JEU COURSE
F1 2021
FIFA 22
Forza Horizon 5 - Vainqueur
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Riders Republic
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
Call of Duty
CS:GO
DOTA 2
League of Legends - Vainqueur
Valorant
MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ DE FANS
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV Online - Vainqueur
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky