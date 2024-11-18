The Game Awards : les nominés au GOTY 2024 révélés sur fond de polémique

Le mois de novembre n'est même pas terminé que Geoff Keighley a décidé de révéler la liste des nominés pour prétendre au GOTY 2024, el famoso jeu de l'année. Si la cérémonie va fêter ses 10 ans, elle est déjà au coeur d'une polémique, puisque cette année, il sera possible d'élire un DLC, remake ou remaster au titre du meilleur jeu de l'année. Une décision soudaine des organisateurs qui fait débat - et même rage - sur les réseaux sociaux depuis quelques jours et ça se comprend. Subitement, l'année de sortie de Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, Geoff Keighley change les règles pour permettre à FromSoftware de pouvoir gagner une seconde statuette deux ans après la consécration d'Elden Ring en 2022.



Bien sûr, il est impossible de satisfaire tout un chacun en imposant une liste des nominés, mais s'il existe plusieurs catégories, c'est aussi pour différencier un jeu nouveau, complet et qui ne nécessite pas d'avoir le jeu d'origine pour fonctionner. Difficile de ne pas y voir une manière détournée - et pourtant pas très subtile - de faire plaisir à FromSoftware, surtout que d'autres jeux méritaient davantage d'être nominés dans la catégorie Game of the Year. Et puis que dire de tous les jeux qui ne sont pas encore sortis, qui arrivent entre mi-novembre et fin décembre et qui sont constamment oubliés, puisque Geoff Keighley mise sur les fêtes de fin d'année pour assurer une audience captive et nombreuse. On ne fera évidemment pas les étonnés que cette cérémonie n'a que pour but de faire tourner le business lucratif de Mr Keighley, mais cette année, c'est clairement la goutte d'eau qui fait déborder le vase...







Voici la liste de tous les nominés dans chaque catégorie.



JEU DE L'ANNÉE

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

MEILLEURE RÉALISATION

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

MEILLEURE NARRATION

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2 Remake

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

Astro Bot

Black Myth Wukong

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Metaphor ReFantazio

Neva

MEILLEURE BANDE-SON

Astro Bot

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Metaphor ReFantazio

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Stellar Blade

MEILLEUR AUDIO DESIGN

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2 Remake

MEILLEUR(E) PERFORMANCE ACTEUR/ACTRICE

Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Humberly Gonzalez – Star Wars Outlaws

Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2 Remake

Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

MEILLEUR JEU SUR L'ACCESSIBILITÉ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Star Wars Outlaws

MEILLEUR JEU IMPACTANT (AVEC UN MESSAGE)

Closer the Distance

Indika

Neva

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

MEILLEUR JEU-SERVICE (AVEC SUPPORT)

Destiny 2

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

MEILLEUR SUPPORT COMMUNAUTAIRE

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT

Animal Well

Balatro

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Neva

UFO 50

MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU

Animal Well

Balatro

Manor Lords

Pacific Drive

The Plucky Squire

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

AFK Journey

Balatro

Pokémon TCG Pocket

Wuthering Waves

Zenless Zone Zero

MEILLEUR JEU VR

Arizona Sunshine Remake

Asgard’s Wrath 2

Batman Arkham Shadow

Metal Hellsinger VR

Metro Awakening

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION

Black Myth Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

MEILLEUR JEU D'AVENTURE

Astro Bot

Prince of Persia: the Lost Crown

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Star Wars Outlaws

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

MEILLEUR RPG

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor ReFantazio

MEILLEUR JEU DE BASTON

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising

Marvel vs Capcom Collection: Arcade Classics

Multiversus

Tekken 8

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL

Astro Bot

Princess Peach Showtime

Super Mario Jamboree

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

The Plucky Squire

MEILLEUR JEU STRATÉGIE / SIMULATION

Age of Mythologie Retold

Frostpunk 2

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Manor Lords

Unicorn Overlord

MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT

F1 24

EA Sports FC 25

NBA 2K25

Top Spin 2K25

WWE 2K24

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Tekken 8

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

MEILLEUR ADAPTATION CINÉ / SÉRIE

Arcane

Fallout

Knuckles

Like a Dragon

Tomb Raider: La Légende de Lara Croft

JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Grand Theft Auto VI

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond

Monster Hunter Wilds

CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE

CaseOh

IlloJuan

Techo Gamerz

TypicalGamer

Usada Pekora

MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT

33

Aleksib

Chovy

Faker

Zywoo

ZMJJKK

MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT