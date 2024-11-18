The Game Awards : les nominés au GOTY 2024 révélés sur fond de polémique

Le mois de novembre n'est même pas terminé que Geoff Keighley a décidé de révéler la liste des nominés pour prétendre au GOTY 2024, el famoso jeu de l'année. Si la cérémonie va fêter ses 10 ans, elle est déjà au coeur d'une polémique, puisque cette année, il sera possible d'élire un DLC, remake ou remaster au titre du meilleur jeu de l'année. Une décision soudaine des organisateurs qui fait débat - et même rage - sur les réseaux sociaux depuis quelques jours et ça se comprend. Subitement, l'année de sortie de Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, Geoff Keighley change les règles pour permettre à FromSoftware de pouvoir gagner une seconde statuette deux ans après la consécration d'Elden Ring en 2022.
Bien sûr, il est impossible de satisfaire tout un chacun en imposant une liste des nominés, mais s'il existe plusieurs catégories, c'est aussi pour différencier un jeu nouveau, complet et qui ne nécessite pas d'avoir le jeu d'origine pour fonctionner. Difficile de ne pas y voir une manière détournée - et pourtant pas très subtile - de faire plaisir à FromSoftware, surtout que d'autres jeux méritaient davantage d'être nominés dans la catégorie Game of the Year. Et puis que dire de tous les jeux qui ne sont pas encore sortis, qui arrivent entre mi-novembre et fin décembre et qui sont constamment oubliés, puisque Geoff Keighley mise sur les fêtes de fin d'année pour assurer une audience captive et nombreuse. On ne fera évidemment pas les étonnés que cette cérémonie n'a que pour but de faire tourner le business lucratif de Mr Keighley, mais cette année, c'est clairement la goutte d'eau qui fait déborder le vase...
Voici la liste de tous les nominés dans chaque catégorie.
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth Wukong
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Neva
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Stellar Blade
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Briana White – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hannah Telle – Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly Gonzalez – Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts – Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Melina Juergens – Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Closer the Distance
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Destiny 2
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon TCG Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard’s Wrath 2
- Batman Arkham Shadow
- Metal Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
- Black Myth Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: the Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring; Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor ReFantazio
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Collection: Arcade Classics
- Multiversus
- Tekken 8
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach Showtime
- Super Mario Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
- Age of Mythologie Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon
- Tomb Raider: La Légende de Lara Croft
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techo Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
- 33
- Aleksib
- Chovy
- Faker
- Zywoo
- ZMJJKK
- Bilibili Gaming
- Gen.G
- Navi
- T1
- Team Liquid