The Game Awards : quel jeu sera élu GOTY 2022 ? Voici la liste des sélectionnés

Ça y est, nous savons désormais quels sont les jeux qui concourront pour le titre de GOTY 2022 aux Game Awards. On rappelle que l'événement aura lieu le 8 décembre prochain au Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, et sera animé par Geoff Keighley. Selon les observateurs, il y a de grandes chances que la récompense suprême se joue entre Elden Ring (From Software) et God of War Ragnarök (SIE Santa Monica Studio). Les trois autres productions sélectionnées sont A Plague Tale : Requiem, Stray, Horizon : Forbidden West et Xenoblade Chronicles 3.À noter que les nommés pour les autres catégories - notamment celle du jeu le plus attendu - ont également été définis. On vous laisse découvrir tout ça tranquillement en rappelant que Geoff Keighley a promis la présence d'une cinquantaine de jeux durant la cérémonie.

JEU DE L'ANNÉE

A Plague Tale : Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon : Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3







LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU EN 2023

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

MEILLEURE RÉALISATION

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon : Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

MEILLEURE NARRATION

A Plague Tale : Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon : Forbidden West

Stray







MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon : Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE

A Plague Tale : Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Metal : Hellsinger

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon : Forbidden West

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE

Ashley Burch - Aloy dans Horizon : Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney - Amicia dans A Plague Tale : Requiem

Christopher Judge - Kratos dans God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage - Marissa dans Immortality

Sunny Suljic - Atreus dans God of War Ragnarök







JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exoconolist

JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

JEU À LA MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky







MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE

After the Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab

Moss : Book 2

Red Matter 2

JEU LE PLUS INNOVANT EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION-AVENTURE

A Plague Tale : Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic







MEILLEUR RPG

Elden Ring

LIVE A LIVE

Pokemon Legends : Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure : All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus

Sifu

JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga

Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATION

Dune : Spice Wars

Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope

Total War : Warhammer 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3







MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2

MultiVersus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge

MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT

Neon White

Norco

Stray

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

MEILLEURE ADAPTATION

Arcane : League of Legends

Cyberpunk : Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted







MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT

Counter-Strike : Global Offensive

DOTA 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)

Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)

Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT