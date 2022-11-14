JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

The Game Awards : quel jeu sera élu GOTY 2022 ? Voici la liste des sélectionnés

Ça y est, nous savons désormais quels sont les jeux qui concourront pour le titre de GOTY 2022 aux Game Awards. On rappelle que l'événement aura lieu le 8 décembre prochain au Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles, et sera animé par Geoff Keighley. Selon les observateurs, il y a de grandes chances que la récompense suprême se joue entre Elden Ring (From Software) et God of War Ragnarök (SIE Santa Monica Studio). Les trois autres productions sélectionnées sont A Plague Tale : Requiem, Stray, Horizon : Forbidden West et Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

À noter que les nommés pour les autres catégories - notamment celle du jeu le plus attendu - ont également été définis. On vous laisse découvrir tout ça tranquillement en rappelant que Geoff Keighley a promis la présence d'une cinquantaine de jeux durant la cérémonie.

JEU DE L'ANNÉE

  • A Plague Tale : Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon : Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3


LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU EN 2023

  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

MEILLEURE RÉALISATION

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon : Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

MEILLEURE NARRATION

  • A Plague Tale : Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon : Forbidden West
  • Stray


MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon : Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE

  • A Plague Tale : Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Metal : Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN

  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon : Forbidden West

MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE

  • Ashley Burch - Aloy dans Horizon : Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney - Amicia dans A Plague Tale : Requiem
  • Christopher Judge - Kratos dans God of War Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage - Marissa dans Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic - Atreus dans God of War Ragnarök


JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was a Teenage Exoconolist

JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

JEU À LA MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky


MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE

  • After the Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss : Book 2
  • Red Matter 2

JEU LE PLUS INNOVANT EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge

MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION-AVENTURE

  • A Plague Tale : Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic


MEILLEUR RPG

  • Elden Ring
  • LIVE A LIVE
  • Pokemon Legends : Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT

  • DNF Duel
  • JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure : All Star Battle R
  • The King of Fighters XV
  • MultiVersus
  • Sifu

JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • LEGO Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATION

  • Dune : Spice Wars
  • Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
  • Total War : Warhammer 3
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3


MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
  • MultiVersus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge

MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

MEILLEURE ADAPTATION

  • Arcane : League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk : Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted


MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT

  • Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
  • Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
  • Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT

  • DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
  • FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • LOUD (Valorant)

MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT

  • EVO 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022

MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT

  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le lundi 14 novembre 2022
20:39


