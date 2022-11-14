The Game Awards : quel jeu sera élu GOTY 2022 ? Voici la liste des sélectionnés

À noter que les nommés pour les autres catégories - notamment celle du jeu le plus attendu - ont également été définis. On vous laisse découvrir tout ça tranquillement en rappelant que Geoff Keighley a promis la présence d'une cinquantaine de jeux durant la cérémonie.
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon : Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU EN 2023
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon : Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
MEILLEURE NARRATION
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon : Forbidden West
- Stray
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon : Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Metal : Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon : Forbidden West
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
- Ashley Burch - Aloy dans Horizon : Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney - Amicia dans A Plague Tale : Requiem
- Christopher Judge - Kratos dans God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage - Marissa dans Immortality
- Sunny Suljic - Atreus dans God of War Ragnarök
JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exoconolist
JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
JEU À LA MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss : Book 2
- Red Matter 2
JEU LE PLUS INNOVANT EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarök
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION-AVENTURE
- A Plague Tale : Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
MEILLEUR RPG
- Elden Ring
- LIVE A LIVE
- Pokemon Legends : Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure : All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATION
- Dune : Spice Wars
- Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
- Total War : Warhammer 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
- MultiVersus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge
MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
MEILLEURE ADAPTATION
- Arcane : League of Legends
- Cyberpunk : Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
- Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
- Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant)
MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)