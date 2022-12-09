The Game Awards : qui d'Elden Ring ou de God of War Ragnarök a été élu GOTY 2022 ? Le verdict final

Au final, SIE Santa Monica Studio repart avec six trophées, et Elden Ring quatre.
JEU DE L'ANNÉE
A Plague Tale : Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon : Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU EN 2023
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom
MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon : Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray
MEILLEURE NARRATION
A Plague Tale : Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon : Forbidden West
Stray
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon : Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray
MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE
A Plague Tale : Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Metal : Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon : Forbidden West
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
Ashley Burch - Aloy dans Horizon : Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney - Amicia dans A Plague Tale : Requiem
Christopher Judge - Kratos dans God of War Ragnarök
Manon Gage - Marissa dans Immortality
Sunny Suljic - Atreus dans God of War Ragnarök
JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls
Citizen Sleeper
Endling – Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exoconolist
JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray
Tunic
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap
Tower of Fantasy
JEU À LA MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE
After the Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss : Book 2
Red Matter 2
JEU LE PLUS INNOVANT EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ
As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarök
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part 1
The Quarry
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
Bayonetta 3
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION-AVENTURE
A Plague Tale : Requiem
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic
MEILLEUR RPG
Elden Ring
LIVE A LIVE
Pokemon Legends : Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT
DNF Duel
JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure : All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
MultiVersus
Sifu
JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
LEGO Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATION
Dune : Spice Wars
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
Total War : Warhammer 3
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7
OlliOlli World
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
MultiVersus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge
MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT
Neon White
Norco
Stray
Tunic
Vampire Survivors
CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella
MEILLEURE ADAPTATION
Arcane : League of Legends
Cyberpunk : Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant
MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT
Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant)
MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022
MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)