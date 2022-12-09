JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

The Game Awards : qui d'Elden Ring ou de God of War Ragnarök a été élu GOTY 2022 ? Le verdict final

On connaît la musique : si les Game Awards sont l'occasion d'assister à un défilé de world premieres, c'est aussi l'occasion de récompenser les studios pour la qualité de leurs jeux. Et si vous suivez l'actualité vidéoludique, il ne vous aura pas échappé que ces dernières semaines, Elden Ring et God of War Ragnarök étaient au coude à coude pour décrocher le titre suprême. Finalement, c'est l'oeuvre de From Software qui a été désigné GOTY 2022, les aventures nordiques de Kratos et d'Atreus, elles, raflant plusieurs prix.

Au final, SIE Santa Monica Studio repart avec six trophées, et Elden Ring quatre.

JEU DE L'ANNÉE
A Plague Tale : Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon : Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3


LE JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU EN 2023
Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom


MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon : Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray


MEILLEURE NARRATION
A Plague Tale : Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon : Forbidden West
Stray


MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon : Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray


MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE
A Plague Tale : Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Metal : Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3


MEILLEUR SOUND DESIGN
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarök
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon : Forbidden West


MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
Ashley Burch - Aloy dans Horizon : Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney - Amicia dans A Plague Tale : Requiem
Christopher Judge - Kratos dans God of War Ragnarök
Manon Gage - Marissa dans Immortality
Sunny Suljic - Atreus dans God of War Ragnarök


JEU LE PLUS IMPACTANT
A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls
Citizen Sleeper
Endling – Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exoconolist


JEU AU CONTENU LE PLUS RÉGULIER
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Genshin Impact


MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray
Tunic


MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
Apex Legends Mobile
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap
Tower of Fantasy


JEU À LA MEILLEURE COMMUNAUTÉ
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky


MEILLEUR JEU EN RÉALITÉ VIRTUELLE/RÉALITÉ AUGMENTÉE
After the Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss : Book 2
Red Matter 2


JEU LE PLUS INNOVANT EN TERMES D'ACCESSIBILITÉ
As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarök
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part 1
The Quarry


MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
Bayonetta 3
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
Neon White
Sifu
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge


MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION-AVENTURE
A Plague Tale : Requiem
God of War Ragnarök
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Tunic


MEILLEUR RPG
Elden Ring
LIVE A LIVE
Pokemon Legends : Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3


MEILLEUR JEU DE COMBAT
DNF Duel
JoJo’s Bizzare Adventure : All Star Battle R
The King of Fighters XV
MultiVersus
Sifu


JEU LE PLUS CONVIVIAL
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
LEGO Star Wars : The Skywalker Saga
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3


MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE/SIMULATION
Dune : Spice Wars
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Sparks of Hope
Total War : Warhammer 3
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3


MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
F1 22
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7
OlliOlli World


MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
Call of Duty : Modern Warfare 2
MultiVersus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Shredder’s Revenge


MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU INDÉPENDANT
Neon White
Norco
Stray
Tunic
Vampire Survivors


CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU DE L'ANNÉE
Karl Jacobs
Ludwig
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella


MEILLEURE ADAPTATION
Arcane : League of Legends
Cyberpunk : Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted


MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
DOTA 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant


MEILLEUR JOUEUR ESPORT
Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon (Gen.G, League of Legends)
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (T1, League of Legends)
Finn “karrigan” Andersen (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)


MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
LOUD (Valorant)


MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Antwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022


MEILLEUR ENTRAÎNEUR ESPORT
Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren (FPX, Valorant)
Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike : Global Offensive)
Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)


Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le vendredi 9 décembre 2022
8:14


Ses derniers articles


À découvrir également
Autres articles

The Game Awards 2022 : la cérémonie va être raccourcie suite aux retours de l'an passé, le nombre de jeux révélé Dans quelques jours, toute l'industrie du jeu vidéo aura le regard tourné vers les Game Awards, la cérémonie annuelle qui décerne les prix des meilleurs jeux vidéo de l'année suivant plusieurs catégories. 05/12/2022, 08:41
The Game Awards : quel jeu sera élu GOTY 2022 ? Voici la liste des sélectionnés Nous savons désormais quels sont les jeux qui concourront pour le titre suprême de GOTY 2022. Bien évidemment, Elden Ring et God of War Ragnarök figurent dans la liste. 14/11/2022, 20:39

The Game Awards 2022 : l'événement est daté, il y aura une nouvelle catégorie 23/08/2022, 16:01
It Takes Two élu meilleur jeu de 2021, voici la liste de toutes les récompenses aux Game Awards 11/12/2021, 13:08
The Game Awards 2020 : voici la liste de tous les gagnants, le GOTY 2020 dévoilé 8 | 11/12/2020, 03:56
The Game Awards 2020 : comme on s'en doutait, des nouveaux jeux seront annoncés 08/12/2020, 10:55


The Game Awards
The Game Awards

à ne pas manquer
voir la vidéo God of War Ragnarök : UNBOXING du Collector JÖTNAR avec Mjöllnir de THOR ! (4K) voir la vidéo
God of War Ragnarök : UNBOXING du Collector JÖTNAR avec Mjöllnir de THOR ! (4K)

Les vidéos
 
The Game Awards 2019 : une vidéo de 2 min pour faire monter la température
Game Awards 2018: pour revivre la cérémonie et les annonces, c'est par ici ! The Game Awards 2018 : pour suivre la cérémonie et toutes les annonces, c'est par ici !
The Game Awards 2017 : découvrez la liste des jeux nominés The Game Awards 2017 : découvrez la liste des jeux nominés
