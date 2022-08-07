Dragon Ball FighterZ : le Français Wawa sacré Champion du Monde à l'EVO 2022, une finale incroyable !

#Evo2022 - #DBFZ Final Results:— EVO (@EVO) 7 août 2022
1 🇫🇷 @Wawa_FGC
2 🇺🇸 @NitroNY_
3 🇫🇷 @Yasha94_
4 🇫🇷 @Kayne_Seys
5 🇯🇵 @fenritti
5 🇺🇸 @LegendaryyPred
7 🇪🇸 @shanksfgc
7 🇺🇸 @Zane_FGC
This concludes Evo 2022 Day 2.
Come back tomorrow when we kick off the Arena Finals at 10AM PDT! pic.twitter.com/RfJXRf39nw
Can’t believe I made it! Evo champion with my favorite character, + having rollback + having the goats @SonicFox and @GO13151 back?? Nah bless dbfz🙏🙏— BMS | Wawa (@Wawa_FGC) 7 août 2022
Also thank you everyone for your support ❤️❤️❤️
A message to the DBFZ community from Hiroki-San at #Evo2022! pic.twitter.com/R79RemTHQ9— Bandai Namco Esports (@BNEesports) 7 août 2022