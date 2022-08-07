Dragon Ball FighterZ : le Français Wawa sacré Champion du Monde à l'EVO 2022, une finale incroyable !

Kayne

#Evo2022 - #DBFZ Final Results: 1 🇫🇷 @Wawa_FGC 2 🇺🇸 @NitroNY_ 3 🇫🇷 @Yasha94_ 4 🇫🇷 @Kayne_Seys 5 🇯🇵 @fenritti 5 🇺🇸 @LegendaryyPred 7 🇪🇸 @shanksfgc 7 🇺🇸 @Zane_FGC This concludes Evo 2022 Day 2. Come back tomorrow when we kick off the Arena Finals at 10AM PDT! pic.twitter.com/RfJXRf39nw

Can’t believe I made it! Evo champion with my favorite character, + having rollback + having the goats @SonicFox and @GO13151 back?? Nah bless dbfz🙏🙏

Also thank you everyone for your support ❤️❤️❤️