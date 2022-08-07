JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Dragon Ball FighterZ : le Français Wawa sacré Champion du Monde à l'EVO 2022, une finale incroyable !

Pour le grand retour de l'EVO 2022 en physique à Las Vegas, la France a posé son drapeau tout en haut du Mandala Bay Hotel. En effet, le Français Wawa (de son vrai nom Marwan Berthe) a été sacré champion du monde de Dragon Ball FighterZ ce dimanche, après s'être débarrassé de l'Américain "Nitro" lors d'une grande finale complètement hystérique. Il faut dire qu'en face, les favoris portaient les noms de Kayne et de Shanks. Mais Wawa a prouvé la maîtrise de son jeu, avec un mental fort, capable de prendre du recul lors de situations délicates, malgré une offensive quasiment constante. Dragon Ball FighterZ est de toutes les manières un jeu qui favorise l'attaque, mais la lecture de Wawa a permis au Français de savoir profiter des bons moments pour perforer Nitro. Le reste fait désormais partie de l'Histoire et on vous laisse écouter la joie dans la voix éraillée de nos deux commentateurs français.

Maxime Chao Maxime Chao
Journaliste / Rédacteur en Chef
le dimanche 7 août 2022
21:08


Dragon Ball FighterZ

Jeu : Baston
Editeur : Bandai Namco Entertainment
Développeur : Arc System Works
26 Jan 2018
26 Jan 2018
28 Sept 2018
26 Jan 2018

