Cyberpunk 2077 : la date du prochain Night City Wire risque de vous faire sourire, ou pas

Yo, choombas!



Get ready for episode 5 of #NightCityWire! We’ll talk about our favourite rockerboy Johnny Silverhand, share a variety of Night City's tunes and a lot more. It's going to be a big one!



Save the date: Thursday, Nov 19th, 6PM CET



See you on https://t.co/cBU8yS6pfc! pic.twitter.com/1AW1wUBGVA