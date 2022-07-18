Charts France : Nintendo Switch Sports retrouve la forme, Farming Simulator 22 intraitable sur PC

Sur PC, Farming Simulator 22 s'empare du trône aux nez et à la barbe de Football Manager 2022 qui, du coup, se fait éjecter du Top 3. La deuxième place revient tout de même à un autre jeu de foot, à savoir FIFA 22. Enfin, Tour de France oblige, Pro Cycling Manager 2022 apparaît en troisième position.
Charts France Semaine 27 (du 4 au 10 juillet 2022)
Top 5 consoles
1/ Mario Strikers Battle League Football (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch - Nintendo)
3/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ F1 22 (PS4 - Electronic Arts)
5/ F1 22 (PS5 - Electronic Arts)
TOP 3 PC
1/ Farming Simulator 22 (GIANTS Software)
2/ FIFA 22 (Electronic Arts)
3/ Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (Nacon)