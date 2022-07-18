JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Charts France : Nintendo Switch Sports retrouve la forme, Farming Simulator 22 intraitable sur PC

Le monde merveilleux du jeu vidéo n'arrête jamais de tourner, y compris pendant les vacances d'été. D'ailleurs, comme c'est le cas chaque lundi, GfK et le SELL dévoilent le classement des meilleures ventes vidéoludiques en France. Si Mario Strikers Battle League Football continue d'occuper la première place du Top 5 consoles, Nintendo Switch Sports fait une percée remarquable. En effet, alors qu'il était en cinquième position la semaine dernière, on le retrouve aujourd'hui à la deuxième place, juste devant l'inoxydable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Enfin, les quatrième et cinquième places sont occupées par F1 22.

Sur PC, Farming Simulator 22 s'empare du trône aux nez et à la barbe de Football Manager 2022 qui, du coup, se fait éjecter du Top 3. La deuxième place revient tout de même à un autre jeu de foot, à savoir FIFA 22. Enfin, Tour de France oblige, Pro Cycling Manager 2022 apparaît en troisième position.

Charts France Semaine 27 (du 4 au 10 juillet 2022)


Top 5 consoles
1/ Mario Strikers Battle League Football (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch - Nintendo)
3/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ F1 22 (PS4 - Electronic Arts)
5/ F1 22 (PS5 - Electronic Arts)


Charts France

TOP 3 PC

1/ Farming Simulator 22 (GIANTS Software)
2/ FIFA 22 (Electronic Arts)
3/ Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (Nacon)

Charts France


Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le lundi 18 juillet 2022
12:21


