JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Charts France : The Last of Us 2 détrôné par Animal Crossing, F1 2020 s'incruste

Charts France : The Last of Us 2 détrôné par Animal Crossing, F1 2020 s'incruste
Solidement accroché à la première place des ventes françaises, The Last of Us 2 s'est pourtant fait griller la politesse par Animal Crossing : New Horizon, comme en témoigne le dernier classement communiqué par GfK et le SELL. Le chef-d'oeuvre de Naughty Dog recule de deux places, laissant la seconde F1 2020 qui semble profiter de la reprise de la Formule 1. A la quatrième place, on retrouve l'inoxydable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, tandis que Ring Fit se charge de fermer la marche.

Sur PC, si Red Dead Redemption 2 et Les Sims 4 sont toujours là, Farming Simulator 19 : Platinum Edition laisse en revanche sa place à F1 2020.

CHARTS FRANCE SEMAINE 28 (du 6 au 12 juillet 2020)


TOP 5 CONSOLES
1/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch / Nintendo)
2/ F1 2020 - Seventy Edition (PS4 / Koch Media)
3/ The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4 / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch / Nintendo)

5/ Ring Fit Adventures (Switch / Nintendo)

Charts France

 

TOP 3 PC

1/ Red Dead Redemption 2 (Take-Two Interactive)

2/ F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition (Koch Media)
3/ Les Sims 4 (Electronic Arts)

Charts France


Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le lundi 20 juillet 2020
11:12


Suivre ce rédacteur sur Twitter Laurely Birba @LaurelyJA Instagram Laurely Birba @laurelybirba
Ses derniers articles


 Furieux Votez  Blasé Votez  Osef Votez  Joyeux Votez  Excité Votez
100% Joyeux
Réagir à cet article 1 réponses
Réagir à cet article


À découvrir également
Autres articles

Charts France : The Last of Us 2 continue d'asseoir son leadership, Nintendo jamais bien loin Comme tous les lundis, le SELL n'a pas manqué de nous communiquer le classement des meilleures ventes de jeux vidéo en France. Et le moins que l'on puisse dire, c'est que les semaines se suivent et se ressemblent en même temps. 28 | 13/07/2020, 18:08
Charts France : The Last of Us Part 2 domine toujours, mais Nintendo n'est pas loin Le SELL vient de nous communiquer les charts des meilleures ventes de jeux physiques en France, et si The Last of Us Part 2 reste sur le trône, sa domination est mise à mal par le retour fracassant de Nintendo. 5 | 06/07/2020, 10:46

Charts France : The Last of Us 2 domine très largement le classement, voici les détails chez nous 9 | 30/06/2020, 09:33
Charts France : Animal Crossing domine toujours, que des jeux Switch dans le Top 5 3 | 22/06/2020, 12:17
Charts France : carton plein pour Nintendo, Animal Crossing toujours au sommet des ventes 2 | 15/06/2020, 12:40
Charts France : Nintendo et Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition dominent le classement 1 | 08/06/2020, 11:06


Derniers commentaires
Par PFA le Lundi 20 Juillet 2020, 12:38
C'était prévu.

Finalement TLOU2 fait moins que DBZ kakaruto.
J'avais parié qu'il allait faire mieux ;(

Répondre
-
voter voter

>> Voir la réponse dans le forum

Donnez votre avis sur ce sujet
Pour ne pas avoir à saisir les informations de code/nom vous pouvez vous créer un compte gratuitement !


*







Charts France
Charts France

Zone Membres

à ne pas manquer
voir la vidéo TeamEllie ou TeamAbby ? GROS DÉBAT 100% SPOIL en 4K [THE LAST OF US 2] voir la vidéo
TeamEllie ou TeamAbby ? GROS DÉBAT 100% SPOIL en 4K [THE LAST OF US 2]

Newsletters
Ne loupez rien de l'actualité du jeu vidéo en vous abonnant aux newsletters JeuxActu.








Autres News