Charts France : The Last of Us 2 détrôné par Animal Crossing, F1 2020 s'incruste

Farming Simulator 19 : Platinum Edition laisse en revanche sa place à F1 2020.





Solidement accroché à la première place des ventes françaises, The Last of Us 2 s'est pourtant fait griller la politesse par Animal Crossing : New Horizon, comme en témoigne le dernier classement communiqué par GfK et le SELL. Le chef-d'oeuvre de Naughty Dog recule de deux places, laissant la seconde F1 2020 qui semble profiter de la reprise de la Formule 1. A la quatrième place, on retrouve l'inoxydable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, tandis que Ring Fit se charge de fermer la marche.Sur PC, si Red Dead Redemption 2 et Les Sims 4 sont toujours là,

CHARTS FRANCE SEMAINE 28 (du 6 au 12 juillet 2020)



TOP 5 CONSOLES

1/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch / Nintendo)

2/ F1 2020 - Seventy Edition (PS4 / Koch Media)

3/ The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4 / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch / Nintendo)

5/ Ring Fit Adventures (Switch / Nintendo)





TOP 3 PC

1/ Red Dead Redemption 2 (Take-Two Interactive)

2/ F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition (Koch Media)

3/ Les Sims 4 (Electronic Arts)



