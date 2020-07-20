Charts France : The Last of Us 2 détrôné par Animal Crossing, F1 2020 s'incruste

Sur PC, si Red Dead Redemption 2 et Les Sims 4 sont toujours là, Farming Simulator 19 : Platinum Edition laisse en revanche sa place à F1 2020.
CHARTS FRANCE SEMAINE 28 (du 6 au 12 juillet 2020)
TOP 5 CONSOLES
1/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch / Nintendo)
2/ F1 2020 - Seventy Edition (PS4 / Koch Media)
3/ The Last of Us Part 2 (PS4 / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch / Nintendo)
5/ Ring Fit Adventures (Switch / Nintendo)
TOP 3 PC
1/ Red Dead Redemption 2 (Take-Two Interactive)
2/ F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition (Koch Media)
3/ Les Sims 4 (Electronic Arts)