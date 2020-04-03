BAFTA Game Awards 2020 : Outer Wilds désigné GOTY, Sekiro nulle part

On remarque que Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, pourtant élu jeu de l'année 2019 lors des derniers Game Awards, est reparti les mains vides. Dommage.
JEU DE L’ANNÉE
- Outer Wilds
Nommés : Control, Disco Elysium, Luigi's Mansion 3, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, Untitled Goose Game
MEILLEURE LICENCE ORIGINALE
- Outer Wilds
Nommés : Baba Is You, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Untitled Goose Game
MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE
- Disco Elysium
Nommés : Control, Death Stranding, Outer Wilds, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Wattam
MEILLEUR JEU ÉVOLUTIF
- Path of Exile
Nommés : Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Fortnite, No Man's Sky Beyond
MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU
- Disco Elysium
Nommés : Ape Out, Death Stranding, Katana ZERO, Knights and Bikes, Manifold Garden
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
- Untitled Goose Game
Nommés : Concrete Genie, Knights and Bikes, Luigi's Mansion 3, Vacation Simulator, Wattam
MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN
- Outer Wilds
Nommés : Baba Is You, Control, Disco Elysium, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, Wattam
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE EE DE L’ANNÉE
- Call of Duty : Mobile
Nommés : Assemble With Care, Dead Man's Phone, Pokémon Go, Tangle Tower, What the Golf?
MEILLEURE ANIMATION
- Luigi's Mansion 3
Nommés : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
MEILLEURE NARRATION
- Disco Elysium
Nommés : Control, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Outer Wilds, Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds
MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE ARTISTIQUE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Nommés : Concrete Genie, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Knights and Bikes
MEILLEUR JEU BRITANNIQUE
- Observation
Nommés : DiRT Rally 2.0, Heaven's Vault, Knights and Bikes, Planet Zoo, Total War : Three Kingdoms
MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE SONORE
- Ape Out
Nommés : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order, Untitled Goose Game
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
- Apex Legends
Nommés : Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Luigi's Mansion 3, Tick Tock : A Tale for Two, Tom Clancy's The Division 2
MEILLEUR JEU AU-DELÀ DU DIVERTISSEMENT
- Kind Words (lo-fi chill beats to write to)
Nommés : Civilization VI : Gathering Storm, Death Stranding, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Neo Cab, Ring Fit Adventure
MEILLEUR SECOND RÔLE
- Martti Suosalo (Ahti, Control)
Nommés : Jolene Andersen (Karen Reynolds, Life Is Strange 2), Sarah Bartholomew (Lucy Rose Jones/Cassidy, Life Is Strange 2), Troy Baker (Higgs Monaghan, Death Stranding), Léa Seydoux (Fragile, Death Stranding), Ayisha Issa (Félicité "Fliss" DuBois, The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of Medan).
MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE TECHNIQUE
- Death Stranding
Nommés : A Plague Tale : Innocence, Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Metro Exodus, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
MEILLEUR ACTEUR
- Gonzalo Martin (Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2)
Nommés : Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz, Gears 5), Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden, Control), Logan Marshall-Green (David Smith, Telling Lies), Barry Sloane (Captain John Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding)
A noter que Hideo Kojima s'est également vu remettre un prix. D'ailleurs, en marge de la cérémonie, le patron de Kojima Productions a réitéré son envie de développer un jeu d'horreur.