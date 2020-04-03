BAFTA Game Awards 2020 : Outer Wilds désigné GOTY, Sekiro nulle part

Comme chacun sait, l'épidémie de coronavirus a entraîné l'annulation d'un certain nombre d'événements tels que la GDC, l'E3, ou encore la QuakeCon. Même si Bethesda Softworks a fait savoir qu'il ne proposerait aucune conférence digitale en juin prochain , les BAFTA Game Awards 2020, quant à eux, se sont bel et bien déroulés dans le cadre d'un livestream dont tout le monde a pu profiter devant son écran. Disco Elysium et Outer Wilds sont ceux qui ont ramassé le plus de récompenses - trois chacun - le jeu d'Epic Games décrochant même le titre suprême de GOTY.On remarque que Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, pourtant élu jeu de l'année 2019 lors des derniers Game Awards, est reparti les mains vides. Dommage.

JEU DE L’ANNÉE

Outer Wilds

Nommés : Control, Disco Elysium, Luigi's Mansion 3, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, Untitled Goose Game



MEILLEURE LICENCE ORIGINALE

Outer Wilds

Nommés : Baba Is You, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Untitled Goose Game



MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE

Disco Elysium

Nommés : Control, Death Stranding, Outer Wilds, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Wattam



MEILLEUR JEU ÉVOLUTIF

Path of Exile

Nommés : Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Fortnite, No Man's Sky Beyond



MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU

Disco Elysium

Nommés : Ape Out, Death Stranding, Katana ZERO, Knights and Bikes, Manifold Garden



MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL

Untitled Goose Game

Nommés : Concrete Genie, Knights and Bikes, Luigi's Mansion 3, Vacation Simulator, Wattam



MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN

Outer Wilds

Nommés : Baba Is You, Control, Disco Elysium, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, Wattam



MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE EE DE L’ANNÉE

Call of Duty : Mobile

Nommés : Assemble With Care, Dead Man's Phone, Pokémon Go, Tangle Tower, What the Golf?



MEILLEURE ANIMATION

Luigi's Mansion 3

Nommés : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice



MEILLEURE NARRATION

Disco Elysium

Nommés : Control, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Outer Wilds, Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds



MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE ARTISTIQUE

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Nommés : Concrete Genie, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Knights and Bikes



MEILLEUR JEU BRITANNIQUE

Observation

Nommés : DiRT Rally 2.0, Heaven's Vault, Knights and Bikes, Planet Zoo, Total War : Three Kingdoms



MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE SONORE

Ape Out

Nommés : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order, Untitled Goose Game



MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

Apex Legends

Nommés : Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Luigi's Mansion 3, Tick Tock : A Tale for Two, Tom Clancy's The Division 2



MEILLEUR JEU AU-DELÀ DU DIVERTISSEMENT

Kind Words (lo-fi chill beats to write to)

Nommés : Civilization VI : Gathering Storm, Death Stranding, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Neo Cab, Ring Fit Adventure



MEILLEUR SECOND RÔLE

Martti Suosalo (Ahti, Control)

Nommés : Jolene Andersen (Karen Reynolds, Life Is Strange 2), Sarah Bartholomew (Lucy Rose Jones/Cassidy, Life Is Strange 2), Troy Baker (Higgs Monaghan, Death Stranding), Léa Seydoux (Fragile, Death Stranding), Ayisha Issa (Félicité "Fliss" DuBois, The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of Medan).



MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE TECHNIQUE

Death Stranding

Nommés : A Plague Tale : Innocence, Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Metro Exodus, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice



MEILLEUR ACTEUR

Gonzalo Martin (Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2)

Nommés : Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz, Gears 5), Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden, Control), Logan Marshall-Green (David Smith, Telling Lies), Barry Sloane (Captain John Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding)



A noter que Hideo Kojima s'est également vu remettre un prix. D'ailleurs, en marge de la cérémonie, le patron de Kojima Productions a réitéré son envie de développer un jeu d'horreur.