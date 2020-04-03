JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

BAFTA Game Awards 2020 : Outer Wilds désigné GOTY, Sekiro nulle part

Comme chacun sait, l'épidémie de coronavirus a entraîné l'annulation d'un certain nombre d'événements tels que la GDC, l'E3, ou encore la QuakeCon. Même si Bethesda Softworks a fait savoir qu'il ne proposerait aucune conférence digitale en juin prochain, les BAFTA Game Awards 2020, quant à eux, se sont bel et bien déroulés dans le cadre d'un livestream dont tout le monde a pu profiter devant son écran. Disco Elysium et Outer Wilds sont ceux qui ont ramassé le plus de récompenses - trois chacun - le jeu d'Epic Games décrochant même le titre suprême de GOTY.

On remarque que Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, pourtant élu jeu de l'année 2019 lors des derniers Game Awards, est reparti les mains vides. Dommage.

JEU DE L’ANNÉE

  • Outer Wilds

Nommés : Control, Disco Elysium, Luigi's Mansion 3, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, Untitled Goose Game

MEILLEURE LICENCE ORIGINALE

  • Outer Wilds

Nommés : Baba Is You, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Untitled Goose Game

MEILLEURE BANDE ORIGINALE

  • Disco Elysium

Nommés : Control, Death Stranding, Outer Wilds, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Wattam

MEILLEUR JEU ÉVOLUTIF

  • Path of Exile

Nommés : Apex Legends, Destiny 2, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Fortnite, No Man's Sky Beyond

MEILLEUR PREMIER JEU

  • Disco Elysium

Nommés : Ape Out, Death Stranding, Katana ZERO, Knights and Bikes, Manifold Garden

MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL

  • Untitled Goose Game

Nommés : Concrete Genie, Knights and Bikes, Luigi's Mansion 3, Vacation Simulator, Wattam

MEILLEUR GAME DESIGN

  • Outer Wilds

Nommés : Baba Is You, Control, Disco Elysium, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice, Wattam

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE EE DE L’ANNÉE

  • Call of Duty : Mobile

Nommés : Assemble With Care, Dead Man's Phone, Pokémon Go, Tangle Tower, What the Golf?

MEILLEURE ANIMATION

  • Luigi's Mansion 3

Nommés : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice

MEILLEURE NARRATION

  • Disco Elysium

Nommés : Control, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Outer Wilds, Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order, The Outer Worlds

MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE ARTISTIQUE

  • Sayonara Wild Hearts

Nommés : Concrete Genie, Control, Death Stranding, Disco Elysium, Knights and Bikes

MEILLEUR JEU BRITANNIQUE

  • Observation

Nommés : DiRT Rally 2.0, Heaven's Vault, Knights and Bikes, Planet Zoo, Total War : Three Kingdoms

MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE SONORE

  • Ape Out

Nommés : Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi : Fallen Order, Untitled Goose Game

MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR

  • Apex Legends

Nommés : Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Luigi's Mansion 3, Tick Tock : A Tale for Two, Tom Clancy's The Division 2

MEILLEUR JEU AU-DELÀ DU DIVERTISSEMENT

  • Kind Words (lo-fi chill beats to write to)

Nommés : Civilization VI : Gathering Storm, Death Stranding, Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5), Neo Cab, Ring Fit Adventure

MEILLEUR SECOND RÔLE

  • Martti Suosalo (Ahti, Control)

Nommés : Jolene Andersen (Karen Reynolds, Life Is Strange 2), Sarah Bartholomew (Lucy Rose Jones/Cassidy, Life Is Strange 2), Troy Baker (Higgs Monaghan, Death Stranding), Léa Seydoux (Fragile, Death Stranding), Ayisha Issa (Félicité "Fliss" DuBois, The Dark Pictures Anthology : Man of Medan).

MEILLEURE RÉUSSITE TECHNIQUE

  • Death Stranding

Nommés : A Plague Tale : Innocence, Call of Duty : Modern Warfare, Control, Metro Exodus, Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice

MEILLEUR ACTEUR

  • Gonzalo Martin (Sean Diaz, Life is Strange 2)

Nommés : Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz, Gears 5), Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden, Control), Logan Marshall-Green (David Smith, Telling Lies), Barry Sloane (Captain John Price, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding)

A noter que Hideo Kojima s'est également vu remettre un prix. D'ailleurs, en marge de la cérémonie, le patron de Kojima Productions a réitéré son envie de développer un jeu d'horreur.


Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le vendredi 3 avril 2020
12:24


Suivre ce rédacteur sur Twitter Laurely Birba @LaurelyJA Instagram Laurely Birba @laurelybirba
Ses derniers articles


