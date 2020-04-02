JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Bethesda Softworks : pas de conférence digitale pour compenser l'annulation de l'E3 2020
Suite à l'annulation de l'E3 2020, plusieurs acteurs de l'industrie vidéoludique avaient laissé entendre qu'ils pourraient proposer un événement en ligne, histoire que la tradition des annonces du mois de juin soit respectée. Si l'on ignore encore ce que comptent faire Microsoft, Electronic Arts, ou encore Nintendo, Bethesda Softworks a fait savoir hier qu'il ne diffuserait pas de conférence digitale, l'épidémie de coronavirus focalisant toute l'attention de l'éditeur. "Nous avons de nombreuses choses enthousiasmantes à partager sur nos jeux, et nous sommes impatients de vous en révéler davantage dans les mois à venir", a souligné l'incontournable Pete Hines sur Twitter.

Parmi les projets de la maison, il y a bien évidemment Ghostwire : Tokyo, le nouveau jeu de Shinji Mikami (le créateur de Resident Evil) qui avait hypé pas mal de monde à l'E3 2019, sans oublier The Elder Scrolls VI , Deathloop (Arkane Studios) et Starfield - Damien attend ce dernier avec une grande impatience. Il sera intéressant de voir comment Bethesda Softworks organisera la communication autour de ces jeux : la conférence a-t-elle été décalée à plus tard, ou doit-on s'attendre à des showcases individuels ?

Enfin, on profite de l'occasion pour rappeler que Bethesda Softworks a également annulé la QuakeCon 2020 qui devait avoir lieu du 6 au 9 août.


le jeudi 2 avril 2020
Par synm le Jeudi 2 Avril 2020, 15:17

......Alors eux c'est de pire en pire.....

