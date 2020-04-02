Bethesda Softworks : pas de conférence digitale pour compenser l'annulation de l'E3 2020

Parmi les projets de la maison, il y a bien évidemment Ghostwire : Tokyo, le nouveau jeu de Shinji Mikami (le créateur de Resident Evil) qui avait hypé pas mal de monde à l'E3 2019, sans oublier The Elder Scrolls VI , Deathloop (Arkane Studios) et Starfield - Damien attend ce dernier avec une grande impatience. Il sera intéressant de voir comment Bethesda Softworks organisera la communication autour de ces jeux : la conférence a-t-elle été décalée à plus tard, ou doit-on s'attendre à des showcases individuels ?
Enfin, on profite de l'occasion pour rappeler que Bethesda Softworks a également annulé la QuakeCon 2020 qui devait avoir lieu du 6 au 9 août.
Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months.— Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) 1 avril 2020