JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake : voici le contenu de la BO du jeu, on constate des absences

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake : voici le contenu de la BO du jeu, on constate des absences

Activision et Vicarious Visions viennent d'annoncer la liste des morceaux qui seront intégrés dans la bande originale de Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake, et il y a quelques absents par rapport à l'origine. Au total, 18 pistes sont au menu, dont les plus célèbres comme "Police Truck" des Dead Kennedys ou encore "Superman" de Goldfinger, mais en y regardant de plus près, on remarque que 6 chansons ont disparu de la circulation. On ignore la raison de leur absence, même si on suspecte une histoire de droits qui n'auraient pas été renouvelés. Quoi qu'il en soit, vous pouvez retrouver la liste complète ci-dessous, et même aller écouter le tout sur Spotify pour vous offrir une tranche de nostalgie.

 

Liste des titres de la BO deTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake

 

  1. 1/ “Police Truck” by the Dead Kennedys
  2. 2/ “Superman” by Goldfinger
  3. 3/ “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” by Primus
  4. 4/ “New Girl” by The Suicide Machines
  5. 5/ “Here and Now” by The Ernies
  6. 6/ “Euro-Barge” by The Vandals
  7. 7/ “Blood Brothers” by Papa Roah
  8. 8/ “Guerrilla Radio” by Rage Against the Machine
  9. 9/ “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” by Naughty by Nature
  10. 10/ “You” by Bad Religion
  11. 11/ “When Worlds Collide” by Powerman 5000
  12. 12/ “No Cigar” by Millencolin
  13. 13/ “Cyclone” by Dub Pistols
  14. 14/ “May 16” by Lagwagon
  15. 15/ “Subculture – Dieslboy + Kaos VIP” by Styles of Beyond and Dieselboy + Kaos
  16. 16/ “Heavy Metal Winner” by Consumed
  17. 17/ “Evil Eye” by Fu Manchu
  18. 18/ “Five Lessons Learned” by Swingin’ Utters

 

Liste des titres manquants

 

THPS

1/ "Screamer / Nothing to Me" by Speedealer

2/ "Cyco Vision" by Suicidal Tendencies

3/ "Commited" by Insane

 

THPS 2

1/ "Bring the Noise" by Anthrax & Public Enemy

2/ "B-Boy Document 99" by The High & Mighty, Mos Def & Mad Skillz

3/ "Out With the Old" by Alley Life

 

Rappelons que Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake sortira le 4 septembre sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One.

 


Damien Greffet Damien Greffet
Journaliste / Rédacteur
le lundi 18 mai 2020
9:05


Suivre ce rédacteur sur Twitter Damien Greffet @d_greffet Instagram Damien Greffet @gredamien
Ses derniers articles


 Furieux Votez  Blasé Votez  Osef Votez  Joyeux Votez  Excité Votez
 Osef
Réagir à cet article 0 réponses
Réagir à cet article


À découvrir également
Autres articles

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake : une vidéo de gameplay a fuité, voilà à quoi ressemble vraiment le jeu Après le trailer qui a annoncé l'existence de Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake, il est temps de découvrir à quoi ressemble le gameplay de cette version restaurée prévue sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One. 16/05/2020, 19:33
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 : une édition collector avec une vraie planche de skateboard Hier, Activision a frappé fort en dévoilant Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, un remaster de haut calibre des deux premiers opus de la saga : histoire de bien faire les choses, l'éditeur annonce également une édition collector... 13/05/2020, 11:04

Tony Hawk 1 + 2 Remastered : Jack Black et Antoine Faucon font une démo manette en main 13/05/2020, 10:19
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered : c'est officiel, voici le trailer en 4K et plein d'infos ! 12/05/2020, 18:19


Derniers commentaires
>> Soyez le premier à donner votre avis

Donnez votre avis sur ce sujet
Pour ne pas avoir à saisir les informations de code/nom vous pouvez vous créer un compte gratuitement !


*







Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake

Jeu : Sport
Editeur : Activision
Développeur : Vicarious Visions
4 Sept 2020
4 Sept 2020
4 Sept 2020

Zone Membres

à ne pas manquer
voir la vidéo CYBERPUNK 2077 - Notre UNBOXING de la Manette Xbox One + le X019 Controller à 1000 exemplaires voir la vidéo
CYBERPUNK 2077 - Notre UNBOXING de la Manette Xbox One + le X019 Controller à 1000 exemplaires

Newsletters
Ne loupez rien de l'actualité du jeu vidéo en vous abonnant aux newsletters JeuxActu.








Autres News