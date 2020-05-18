Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake : voici le contenu de la BO du jeu, on constate des absences

Activision et Vicarious Visions viennent d'annoncer la liste des morceaux qui seront intégrés dans la bande originale de Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake, et il y a quelques absents par rapport à l'origine. Au total, 18 pistes sont au menu, dont les plus célèbres comme "Police Truck" des Dead Kennedys ou encore "Superman" de Goldfinger, mais en y regardant de plus près, on remarque que 6 chansons ont disparu de la circulation. On ignore la raison de leur absence, même si on suspecte une histoire de droits qui n'auraient pas été renouvelés. Quoi qu'il en soit, vous pouvez retrouver la liste complète ci-dessous, et même aller écouter le tout sur Spotify pour vous offrir une tranche de nostalgie.

Liste des titres de la BO deTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake

1/ “Police Truck” by the Dead Kennedys 2/ “Superman” by Goldfinger 3/ “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” by Primus 4/ “New Girl” by The Suicide Machines 5/ “Here and Now” by The Ernies 6/ “Euro-Barge” by The Vandals 7/ “Blood Brothers” by Papa Roah 8/ “Guerrilla Radio” by Rage Against the Machine 9/ “Pin the Tail on the Donkey” by Naughty by Nature 10/ “You” by Bad Religion 11/ “When Worlds Collide” by Powerman 5000 12/ “No Cigar” by Millencolin 13/ “Cyclone” by Dub Pistols 14/ “May 16” by Lagwagon 15/ “Subculture – Dieslboy + Kaos VIP” by Styles of Beyond and Dieselboy + Kaos 16/ “Heavy Metal Winner” by Consumed 17/ “Evil Eye” by Fu Manchu 18/ “Five Lessons Learned” by Swingin’ Utters

Liste des titres manquants

THPS

1/ "Screamer / Nothing to Me" by Speedealer

2/ "Cyco Vision" by Suicidal Tendencies

3/ "Commited" by Insane

THPS 2

1/ "Bring the Noise" by Anthrax & Public Enemy

2/ "B-Boy Document 99" by The High & Mighty, Mos Def & Mad Skillz

3/ "Out With the Old" by Alley Life

Rappelons que Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remake sortira le 4 septembre sur PC, PS4 et Xbox One.