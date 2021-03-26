JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Returnal : le jeu est gold, un nouveau trailer avec des monstres et des gunfights
C'est par le biais de Twitter que Housemarque annonce que Returnal est désormais gold. Ce qui signifie que, sauf cataclysme, le jeu débarquera bel et bien le 30 avril prochain sur PS5. A noter que le studio finlandais a profité du Future Games Show d'hier soir pour dévoiler un tout nouveau trailer. Commentée par Mikael Haveri (en charge du marketing), la vidéo en question résume en réalité tout ce que l'on sait déjà, qu'il s'agisse de l'histoire du jeu, de l'héroïne Selene, du système de combat, ou encore de la narration qui, à en croire les développeurs, sera tout sauf anecdotique.
Compte tenu qu'il s'agit d'une exclu et que Sony Interactive Entertainment en a toujours fait son cheval de bataille, on espère que Returnal ne décevra pas dans ce domaine.


le vendredi 26 mars 2021
Returnal

Jeu : Action
Développeur : Housemarque
30 Avr 2021

