Forspoken : le dernier trailer se fait moquer par les Internautes, des parodies dans tous les sens

Alors laissez-moi résumer la situation. Je suis quelque part qui ne ressemble pas à la Terre… Je vois des dragons flippants… Et… Oh ouais, je parle à un bracelet. Ouais d'accord, c'est ma vie à présent. Je fais de la magie. Je tue des bêtes. Prochaine étape : je vole.
A beautiful and cruel new land? Twisted monsters? An array of magical abilities? Sentient jewellery!?— Forspoken (@Forspoken) 8 août 2022
Welcome to the world of #Forspoken. pic.twitter.com/46diiLnQ7M
En regardant, et surtout en écoutant les propos de Frey Holland, difficile en effet de ne pas être gêné face à ces répliques dont l'intonation n'est pas crédible pour un sou. Les détournements pleuvent depuis quelques jours et chacun y va de sa petite parodie. Chaque jeu fait référence à Forspoken, de Metal Gear Solid à Bloodborne, en passant par Animal Crossing, Metroid et même Kingdom Hearts. On vous laisse apprécier ces détournements amusants. Quant à Forspoken, le jeu est toujours attendu pour le 24 janvier 2023.
https://t.co/1CCDZjh0jK pic.twitter.com/9IpBvw06a5— wes (@funnywes) 10 août 2022
Our marketing department came up with a great idea for a trailer— Yellow Lab Games | Making Metavoidal! (@YellowLabGames) 11 août 2022
Let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/ilrG31cNBA
i hope nobody else did this https://t.co/ZCT9GLvVDo pic.twitter.com/0YZnhGaccY— Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) 10 août 2022
so let me get this straight pic.twitter.com/la80aJ6gDf— SungWon Cho (@ProZD) 9 août 2022
"So let me get this straight. I'm somewhere that's not what I would call Liberia, I'm seeing FREAKING CYBORGS, and, OH YEAH I'M TALKING TO A BLADE WOLF. YEAH OKAY THAT IS SOMETHING I DO NOW! I do zandatsu, kill jacked up senators, I'll probably ninja run next..." https://t.co/9dxp2GhdUY pic.twitter.com/UHgXGIPpq4— Kiron (sunbreak addict) (@Subakeye) 10 août 2022
