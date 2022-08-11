JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Forspoken : le dernier trailer se fait moquer par les Internautes, des parodies dans tous les sens

Pas simple d'être le chef produit de Forspoken. Depuis son annonce, le jeu de Square Enix enchaîne les déconvenues. Entre un univers qui ne semble pas vraiment plaire aux amateurs du genre, le choix de l'actrice Ella Balinska qui ne fait pas l'unanimité, des previews peu glorieuses, une date de sortie repoussée, on ne peut pas dire que travailler sur un tel jeu soit super épanouissant. Et comme si cela ne suffisait pas, Internet se met à se moquer du jeu de façon massive. La cause ? La mise en ligne d'un nouveau trailer, ou plutôt un spot TV dans lequel on entend l'héroïne du jeu parler sous la forme d'une voix off. Si le texte est décrié par certains, c'est surtout l'intonation qui met à mal la séquence, ce qui a poussé les internautes à réaliser de nombreuses parodies. A ce stade, la publicité compte 2.9 millions de vues sur Twitter.

Alors laissez-moi résumer la situation. Je suis quelque part qui ne ressemble pas à la Terre… Je vois des dragons flippants… Et… Oh ouais, je parle à un bracelet. Ouais d'accord, c'est ma vie à présent. Je fais de la magie. Je tue des bêtes. Prochaine étape : je vole.

 


En regardant, et surtout en écoutant les propos de Frey Holland, difficile en effet de ne pas être gêné face à ces répliques dont l'intonation n'est pas crédible pour un sou. Les détournements pleuvent depuis quelques jours et chacun y va de sa petite parodie. Chaque jeu fait référence à Forspoken, de Metal Gear Solid à Bloodborne, en passant par Animal Crossing, Metroid et même Kingdom Hearts. On vous laisse apprécier ces détournements amusants. Quant à Forspoken, le jeu est toujours attendu pour le 24 janvier 2023.








