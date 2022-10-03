Charts France : Splatoon 3 continue de faire la loi sur consoles, la PS5 fait de la résistance

Sur PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator fait un retour fracassant puisqu'il s'empare du trône, juste devant Farming Simulator 22. Quant aux Sims 4, ils complètent le podium.
Charts France Semaine 38 (du 19 au 25 septembre 2022)
Top 5 consoles
1/ Splatoon 3 (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Horizon : Forbidden West (PS5 - Sony Interactive Entertainment)
3/ Stray (PS5 - Just For Games)
4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
5/ The Last of Us Part I (PS5 - Sony Interactive Entertainment)
TOP 3 PC
1/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)
2/ Farming Simulator 22 (PLAION)
3/ Les Sims 4 : Edition Standard (Electronic Arts)