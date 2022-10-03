Charts France : Splatoon 3 continue de faire la loi sur consoles, la PS5 fait de la résistance

Pour la troisième semaine consécutive, Splatoon 3 figure en tête du Top 5 consoles. C'est en effet ce que révèle le dernier classement des meilleures ventes vidéoludiques en France établi par GfK et le SELL. Surclassant également tous leurs concurrents au Japon, les Inklings se sont reposés sur leurs lauriers pour ce troisième épisode, comme l'indique Fabien dans notre test . Si Nintendo peut aussi compter sur Mario Kart 8 Deluxe qui occupe la quatrième place, on remarque que la PS5 fait de la résistance avec Horizon : Forbidden West (2e), Stray (3e) et le remake de The Last of Us (5e).Sur PC, Microsoft Flight Simulator fait un retour fracassant puisqu'il s'empare du trône, juste devant Farming Simulator 22. Quant aux Sims 4, ils complètent le podium.

Charts France Semaine 38 (du 19 au 25 septembre 2022)





Top 5 consoles

1/ Splatoon 3 (Switch - Nintendo)

2/ Horizon : Forbidden West (PS5 - Sony Interactive Entertainment)

3/ Stray (PS5 - Just For Games)

4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)

5/ The Last of Us Part I (PS5 - Sony Interactive Entertainment)









TOP 3 PC

1/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)

2/ Farming Simulator 22 (PLAION)

3/ Les Sims 4 : Edition Standard (Electronic Arts)



