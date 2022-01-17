Charts France : Ratchet & Clank PS5 de retour dans le Top 5 pour le début de 2022

Sur PC, Farming Simulator 22 n'en finit pas de régaler les joueurs qui achètent toujours du jeu physique sur PC, tout comme The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition qui a fait son retour la semaine passée et qui garde cette même dynamique. On note autrement le retour de Microsoft Flight Simulator à la troisième place.
Charts France Semaine 1 (du 3 au 9 janvier 2022)
1/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Mario Party Superstars (Switch - Nintendo)
3/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Pokémon Diamant Étincelant (Switch - Nintendo)
5/ Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (PS5 - Sony Interactive Entertainment)
TOP 3 PC
1/ Farming Simulator 22 (GIANTS Software)
2/ The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition (CD Projekt Red)