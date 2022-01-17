Charts France : Ratchet & Clank PS5 de retour dans le Top 5 pour le début de 2022

Toujours en décalage avec la réalité du terrain, le SELL dévoile enfin le classement des meilleurs ventes de jeux vidéo pour la Semaine 1 de l'année 2022. Elle correspond aux dates du 3 au 9 janvier 2022, et on constate avant tout le retour d'un jeu assez inattndu, Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart sorti en juin 2021, mais qui semble intéresser les Français en ce début d'année. Le jeu d'Insomniac Games revient par la petite porte néanmoins, puisqu'il se place en 5ème position. Les leaders de ce Top 5 restent les jeux de la Nintendo Switch, avec Mario Kart 8 Deluxe en tête, suivi par Mario Party Superstars, Animal Crossing : New Horizons et Pokémon Diamant Étincelant.Sur PC, Farming Simulator 22 n'en finit pas de régaler les joueurs qui achètent toujours du jeu physique sur PC, tout comme The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition qui a fait son retour la semaine passée et qui garde cette même dynamique. On note autrement le retour de Microsoft Flight Simulator à la troisième place.

Charts France Semaine 1 (du 3 au 9 janvier 2022)

1/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)

2/ Mario Party Superstars (Switch - Nintendo)

3/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)

4/ Pokémon Diamant Étincelant (Switch - Nintendo)

5/ Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart (PS5 - Sony Interactive Entertainment)

TOP 3 PC

1/ Farming Simulator 22 (GIANTS Software)

2/ The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition (CD Projekt Red)

3/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)







