Charts France : le remake de NieR Replicant s'incruste, Nintendo conserve 4 jeux dans le Top 5

Alors que Nintendo ne laissait que des miettes à la concurrence ces dernières semaines, le remake de NieR Replicant est venu chambouler cette domination sans partage. En effet, GfK et le SELL indiquent que le jeu de Square Enix se hisse à la première place du Top 5 consoles, juste devant Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Les trois autres positions sont également occupées par des jeux Nintendo Switch : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing : New Horizons et Ring Fit Adventure. Bref, pas vraiment de quoi faire la gueule du côté de Kyoto.

Sur PC, c'est également le remake de NieR Replicant qui figure sur le trône, le classement étant complété par Microsoft Flight Simulator et Les Sims 4.

Charts France Semaine 16 (du 19 au 25 avril 2021)

1/ NieR Replicant Remake (PS4 - Square Enix)
2/ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - Nintendo)
3/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)

4/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo) 

5/ Ring Fit Adventure (Switch - Nintendo)

 

TOP 3 PC

1/ NieR Replicant Remake (PS4 - Square Enix)
2/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)

3/ Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard (SEGA)


Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le mardi 4 mai 2021
15:15


Derniers commentaires
Par Mario59176 le Mardi 4 Mai 2021, 18:29

likeSmall 490
Dans le top 3, il y a trois remaster ! Ou sont les jeux next gen ps5 et xbox séries ??? comme quoi les graphismes ne font pas tout !

Répondre
-
voter voter

Par batmanmania le Mardi 4 Mai 2021, 16:55

likeSmall 2297
les mêmes jeux de Nintendo dans le top, lol. :D

Répondre
-
voter voter

