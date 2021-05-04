Charts France : le remake de NieR Replicant s'incruste, Nintendo conserve 4 jeux dans le Top 5

Sur PC, c'est également le remake de NieR Replicant qui figure sur le trône, le classement étant complété par Microsoft Flight Simulator et Les Sims 4.
Charts France Semaine 16 (du 19 au 25 avril 2021)
1/ NieR Replicant Remake (PS4 - Square Enix)
2/ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - Nintendo)
3/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)
5/ Ring Fit Adventure (Switch - Nintendo)
TOP 3 PC
1/ NieR Replicant Remake (PS4 - Square Enix)
2/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)
3/ Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard (SEGA)