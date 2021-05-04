Charts France : le remake de NieR Replicant s'incruste, Nintendo conserve 4 jeux dans le Top 5

GfK et le SELL indiquent que le jeu de Square Enix se hisse à la première place du Top 5 consoles, juste devant Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Les trois autres positions sont également occupées par des jeux Nintendo Switch : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing : New Horizons et Ring Fit Adventure. Bref, pas vraiment de quoi faire la gueule du côté de Kyoto.



Sur PC, c'est également le remake de NieR Replicant qui figure sur le trône, le classement étant complété par Microsoft Flight Simulator et Les Sims 4.





Alors que Nintendo ne laissait que des miettes à la concurrence ces dernières semaines, le remake de NieR Replicant est venu chambouler cette domination sans partage. En effet,

Charts France Semaine 16 (du 19 au 25 avril 2021)

1/ NieR Replicant Remake (PS4 - Square Enix)

2/ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - Nintendo)

3/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)

4/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)

5/ Ring Fit Adventure (Switch - Nintendo)

TOP 3 PC

1/ NieR Replicant Remake (PS4 - Square Enix)

2/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)

3/ Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard (SEGA)