JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Charts France : Animal Crossing reprend des couleurs sur Switch, The Witcher 3 s'impose sur PC

Charts France : Animal Crossing reprend des couleurs sur Switch, The Witcher 3 s'impose sur PC
Fidèles à leurs habitudes, GfK et le SELL profitent du premier jour de la semaine pour faire le point sur les meilleures ventes vidéoludiques au sein de l'Hexagone. Sur consoles, la surprise vient d'Animal Crossing : New Horizons qui semble reprendre du poil de la bête en quatrième position, alors que Mario Strikers Battle League Football conserve la couronne. À la deuxième place, on retrouve Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, suivi de Nintendo Switch Sports qui perd une position par rapport à la semaine dernière. Enfin, Kirby et le monde oublié parvient à se hisser à la cinquième place.

Sur PC, ça bouge aussi puisque l'édition GOTY de The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt s'empare du trône et fait reculer Farming Simulator 22 d'une place. Football Manager 2022, quant à lui, se contente de compléter le podium.


Charts France Semaine 28 (du 11 au 17 juillet 2022)


Top 5 consoles
1/ Mario Strikers Battle League Football (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
3/ Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)
5/ Kirby et le monde oublié (Switch - Nintendo)

Charts France

TOP 3 PC

1/ The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (Bandai Namco)
2/ Farming Simulator 22 (Koch Media)
3/ Football Manager 2022 (SEGA)

Charts France


Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le lundi 25 juillet 2022
11:31


Suivre ce rédacteur sur Twitter Laurely Birba @LaurelyJA Instagram Laurely Birba @laurelybirba
Ses derniers articles


 Furieux Votez  Blasé Votez  Osef Votez  Joyeux Votez  Excité Votez
 Osef


À découvrir également
Autres articles

Charts France : Nintendo Switch Sports retrouve la forme, Farming Simulator 22 intraitable sur PC Fidèles à leurs habitudes, GfK et le SELL profitent du premier jour de la semaine pour faire le point sur les meilleures ventes vidéoludiques au sein de l'Hexagone. 18/07/2022, 12:21
Charts France : une entrée fracassante de F1 22 sur consoles, mais le football continue de régner en maître GfK et le SELL proposent de découvrir le classement des meilleures ventes vidéoludiques sur le territoire français. 11/07/2022, 12:42

Charts France : Mario Strikers Football conserve sa couronne, un tir groupé pour Fire Emblem Three Hopes 04/07/2022, 10:44
Charts France : Mario Strikers Football domine toujours, Horizon 2 fait un retour fracassant 27/06/2022, 10:36
Charts France : Mario Strikers Football et The Quarry font une entrée fracassante, voici le Top 5 20/06/2022, 14:13
Charts France : la percée surprise de Minecraft sur Switch, Sniper Elite 5 aussi dans le Top 5 07/06/2022, 17:33


Charts France
Charts France

à ne pas manquer
voir la vidéo STAR WARS Eclipse, The Dark Sorcerer : DAVID CAGE NOUS DIT TOUT sur ses jeux ! voir la vidéo
STAR WARS Eclipse, The Dark Sorcerer : DAVID CAGE NOUS DIT TOUT sur ses jeux !

Newsletters
Ne loupez rien de l'actualité du jeu vidéo en vous abonnant aux newsletters JeuxActu.








Autres News