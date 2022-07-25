Charts France : Animal Crossing reprend des couleurs sur Switch, The Witcher 3 s'impose sur PC

Sur PC, ça bouge aussi puisque l'édition GOTY de The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt s'empare du trône et fait reculer Farming Simulator 22 d'une place. Football Manager 2022, quant à lui, se contente de compléter le podium.
Charts France Semaine 28 (du 11 au 17 juillet 2022)
Top 5 consoles
1/ Mario Strikers Battle League Football (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
3/ Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)
5/ Kirby et le monde oublié (Switch - Nintendo)
TOP 3 PC
1/ The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (Bandai Namco)
2/ Farming Simulator 22 (Koch Media)
3/ Football Manager 2022 (SEGA)