Charts France : Animal Crossing reprend des couleurs sur Switch, The Witcher 3 s'impose sur PC

Fidèles à leurs habitudes, GfK et le SELL profitent du premier jour de la semaine pour faire le point sur les meilleures ventes vidéoludiques au sein de l'Hexagone. Sur consoles, la surprise vient d' Animal Crossing : New Horizons qui semble reprendre du poil de la bête en quatrième position, alors que Mario Strikers Battle League Football conserve la couronne. À la deuxième place, on retrouve Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, suivi de Nintendo Switch Sports qui perd une position par rapport à la semaine dernière. Enfin, Kirby et le monde oublié parvient à se hisser à la cinquième place.



Sur PC, ça bouge aussi puisque l'édition GOTY de The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt s'empare du trône et fait reculer Farming Simulator 22 d'une place. Football Manager 2022, quant à lui, se contente de compléter le podium.







Charts France Semaine 28 (du 11 au 17 juillet 2022)



Top 5 consoles

1/ Mario Strikers Battle League Football (Switch - Nintendo)

2/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)

3/ Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch - Nintendo)

4/ Animal Crossing : New Horizons (Switch - Nintendo)

5/ Kirby et le monde oublié (Switch - Nintendo)







TOP 3 PC

1/ The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (Bandai Namco)

2/ Farming Simulator 22 (Koch Media)

3/ Football Manager 2022 (SEGA)







