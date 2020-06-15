JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Xbox Series X : une interface identique à celle de la Xbox One ?

Xbox Series X : une interface identique à celle de la Xbox One ?
Alors qu'un brevet déposé par Sony Interactive Entertainment laisse entendre que l'interface de la PS5 pourrait être radicalement différente de celle de la PS4, Microsoft souhaiterait pour sa part s'inscrire dans la continuité avec la Xbox Series X. C'est en tout cas ce que croit savoir Tom Warren, journaliste chez The Verge, qui prévient donc qu'il ne faut pas s'attendre à de grands changements. "Je peux confirmer que l'interface de la Xbox Series X sera identique à celle de la Xbox One, garantit-il sur Twitter. Microsoft compte ajouter quelques éléments en plus par rapport aux fonctionnalités de la console, mais dans l'ensemble, ce sera la même chose. La vitesse et les performances seront améliorées."

Dans le tweet suivant, il estime que c'est intelligent de la part de la firme de Redmond de ne pas bouleverser les habitudes des utilisateurs, sachant qu'un tout nouveau Xbox Store est en cours d'élaboration. Par ailleurs, la volonté de Microsoft étant d'uniformiser ses différents supports et services, ce positionnement fait sens. Pour mémoire, la Xbox Series X est attendue pour la fin de cette année, tout comme la PS5.


Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le lundi 15 juin 2020
16:53


Suivre ce rédacteur sur Twitter Laurely Birba @LaurelyJA Instagram Laurely Birba @laurelybirba
Ses derniers articles


 Furieux Votez  Blasé Votez  Osef Votez  Joyeux Votez  Excité Votez
 Osef
Réagir à cet article 5 réponses
Réagir à cet article


Autres articles

Xbox Series X : un trailer et de nouvelles infos sur le Xbox Smart Delivery Microsoft vient de nous dévoiler un nouveau trailer dédié au système Xbox Smart Delivery qui sera déployé aux côtés de la Xbox Series X, et qui assurera aux joueurs d'avoir automatiquement la version du jeu optimisée. 15/06/2020, 18:01
Xbox Series X : le directeur technique de DiRT 5 séduit par le SSD de la console Dans le cadre d'une interview accordée au Xbox Wire, David Springate, le directeur technique de DiRT 5, s'est exprimé sur le SSD de la Xbox Series X. 7 | 11/06/2020, 11:06

Xbox Series X : la dernière console de Microsoft ? La réponse de Phil Spencer 10/06/2020, 16:23
Xbox Lockhart : des nouvelles preuves de l'existence de la console ? 2 | 09/06/2020, 15:30
PS5 : Thomas Mahler (Ori) donne son avis sur le SSD de la console, Microsoft n'a rien à craindre 10 | 09/06/2020, 14:42
Xbox Series X : après le COVID-19, s'acheter une console n'est pas vital, Phil Spencer le comprend 5 | 09/06/2020, 11:23


Derniers commentaires
Par Mario59176 le Lundi 15 Juin 2020, 19:34

likeSmall 60
L'interface actuel de la xbox et Superbe si elle est améliorer , cela est encore mieux ! Mais bon pour les ignorants a la fin du titre de cette new, il y a un ?????????????? Ça va vs le voyez maintenant :lol:

Répondre
-
voter voter

Par synm le Lundi 15 Juin 2020, 19:16

likeSmall 190
sdf a écrit:Microsoft ils ont vraiment cru que les consoles c'était comme les PC, qu'il suffisait de changer la carte graphique pour faire une nouvelle gen, même manette, même interface, on change rien, 0 efforts de leur part et puis allez envoyez l'argent.Ils ont rien compris, les gens qui vont se faire le plaisir de lâcher 500€ day one ont envie de nouveauté à tous les niveaux, la déception quand tu vas brancher ta console toute neuve et que tu vas remarquer que rien n'a changé.


Ah , perso je m'en cogne de l'interface du moment que j'ai accès rapidement a mon jeu le reste je m'en cogne!! Si pour t'amuser et te rassurer il faut une nouvelle interface parce que tu paies 700 balles ta console, bah c'est triste... Jusqu'a preuve du contraire sur pc on se tape l’interface windows pendant x années et quand tu changes ton pc tu te tape la même interface et on en meurt pas. On n'arrive même a jouer a nos jeux pc!! C'est incroyable !! enfin bref Sony va te rassurer avec leur nouvelle interface t'inquiète pas!!

Répondre
-
voter voter

Par paris ouverts le Lundi 15 Juin 2020, 18:01
sdf a écrit:Microsoft ils ont vraiment cru que les consoles c'était comme les PC, qu'il suffisait de changer la carte graphique pour faire une nouvelle gen, même manette, même interface, on change rien, 0 efforts de leur part et puis allez envoyez l'argent.Ils ont rien compris, les gens qui vont se faire le plaisir de lâcher 500€ day one ont envie de nouveauté à tous les niveaux, la déception quand tu vas brancher ta console toute neuve et que tu vas remarquer que rien n'a changé.


Moi, Je lui donne 13 ans.

Répondre
-
voter voter

Par sdf le Lundi 15 Juin 2020, 17:37
Microsoft ils ont vraiment cru que les consoles c'était comme les PC, qu'il suffisait de changer la carte graphique pour faire une nouvelle gen, même manette, même interface, on change rien, 0 efforts de leur part et puis allez envoyez l'argent.
Ils ont rien compris, les gens qui vont se faire le plaisir de lâcher 500€ day one ont envie de nouveauté à tous les niveaux, la déception quand tu vas brancher ta console toute neuve et que tu vas remarquer que rien n'a changé.

Répondre
-
voter voter
1

Par Gina le Lundi 15 Juin 2020, 17:17
Surtout pas. c'est la pire GUI, pas intuitive et très lourde.

Interface Xbox 360 en version 3.0 fera l'affaire (parce-que la 2.0 devait être sur ka one)

Répondre
-
voter voter
1

>> Voir les 5 réponses dans le forum

Donnez votre avis sur ce sujet
Pour ne pas avoir à saisir les informations de code/nom vous pouvez vous créer un compte gratuitement !


*







Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X

Zone Membres

à ne pas manquer
voir la vidéo The Last of Us 2 : notre TEST + 30 minutes de Gameplay voir la vidéo
The Last of Us 2 : notre TEST + 30 minutes de Gameplay

Les vidéos
 
Xbox Series X : un trailer et de nouvelles infos sur le Xbox Smart Delivery
Xbox Series X : une vidéo et des images du nouveau store ont fuité Xbox Series X : une vidéo et des images du nouveau store ont fuité, voilà ce que ça donne
Xbox Series X : suivez la présentation des jeux ici, en live à partir de 17h Xbox Series X : revivez la présentation des jeux ici
Newsletters
Ne loupez rien de l'actualité du jeu vidéo en vous abonnant aux newsletters JeuxActu.








Autres News