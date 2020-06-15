Xbox Series X : une interface identique à celle de la Xbox One ?

Dans le tweet suivant, il estime que c'est intelligent de la part de la firme de Redmond de ne pas bouleverser les habitudes des utilisateurs, sachant qu'un tout nouveau Xbox Store est en cours d'élaboration. Par ailleurs, la volonté de Microsoft étant d'uniformiser ses différents supports et services, ce positionnement fait sens. Pour mémoire, la Xbox Series X est attendue pour la fin de cette année, tout comme la PS5.
I think it's a good thing that the Xbox dashboard is aligned on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. There will be improvements in the coming months, and there's a new Store app on the way. Things have been gradually improving on the dash, and will continue to do so— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) 13 juin 2020