Xbox Game Pass : Football Manager 2020 va débarquer sur PC, Stranger Things 3 aussi
Microsoft a profité de l'Inside Xbox de ce soir pour étoffer le catalogue du Xbox Game Pass qui, on le rappelle, permet de profiter d'une sélection de jeux de manière illimitée sur Xbox One et/ou PC, contre un abonnement mensuel. Les amoureux du ballon rond et des tableaux Excel seront certainement ravis d'apprendre que Football Manager débarquera prochainement sur PC, au même titre qu'Alvastia Chronicles, Mistover et Stranger Things 3 : The Game.

Sur Xbox One, Alvastia Chronicles arrivera le 9 avril, tout comme Journey to the Savage Planet. Pour ceux qui l'auraient déjà oublié, on rappelle que NieR : Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition et Totally Reliable Delivery Service ont été déployés au début du mois d'avril.

Enfin, à partir du 15 avril, les jeux suivants ne seront plus disponibles :

Sur Xbox One
  • Samurai Showdown II
  • Prey
  • MX vs ATV Reflex
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Sur PC

  • Fez
  • Into the Breach
  • Prey
  • Valkyria Chronicles
le mardi 7 avril 2020
