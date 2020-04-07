Xbox Game Pass : Football Manager 2020 va débarquer sur PC, Stranger Things 3 aussi

NieR : Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition et Totally Reliable Delivery Service ont été déployés au début du mois d'avril.



Enfin, à partir du 15 avril, les jeux suivants ne seront plus disponibles :



Sur Xbox One



Samurai Showdown II

Prey

MX vs ATV Reflex

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

Microsoft a profité de l'Inside Xbox de ce soir pour étoffer le catalogue du Xbox Game Pass qui, on le rappelle, permet de profiter d'une sélection de jeux de manière illimitée sur Xbox One et/ou PC, contre un abonnement mensuel . Les amoureux du ballon rond et des tableaux Excel seront certainement ravis d'apprendre que Football Manager débarquera prochainement sur PC, au même titre qu'Alvastia Chronicles, Mistover et Stranger Things 3 : The Game.Sur Xbox One, Alvastia Chronicles arrivera le 9 avril, tout comme Journey to the Savage Planet. Pour ceux qui l'auraient déjà oublié, on rappelle que

Sur PC