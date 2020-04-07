Xbox Game Pass : Football Manager 2020 va débarquer sur PC, Stranger Things 3 aussi

Sur Xbox One, Alvastia Chronicles arrivera le 9 avril, tout comme Journey to the Savage Planet. Pour ceux qui l'auraient déjà oublié, on rappelle que NieR : Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition et Totally Reliable Delivery Service ont été déployés au début du mois d'avril.
Enfin, à partir du 15 avril, les jeux suivants ne seront plus disponibles :
Sur Xbox One
- Samurai Showdown II
- Prey
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
Sur PC
- Fez
- Into the Breach
- Prey
- Valkyria Chronicles