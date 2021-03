Resident Evil 9 : le jeu déjà en développement ? Un insider lâche ses 1ères infos

Wait until you find out that there was a period of time that RE:2, RE:3, RE8, Outrage, RE:4 & RE9 were all in development at the exact same time (late 2018). https://t.co/UMzFRSK7mt

Yes, but don't expect it anytime soon. I literally cannot see it releasing before 2024. To the point it's actually not worth even talking about right now, anything could happen to it in dev, from the whole thing being rebooted (it's happened a lot in the RE series). https://t.co/mKCUFEgTNH