Naughty Dog : les créateurs de The Last of Us 2 demandent de la patience pour leur prochain jeu

Parmi les options les plus probables, on pense bien évidemment au mode multijoueur de The Last of Us 2. Sinon, il y a la possibilité d'une toute nouvelle licence, Neil Druckmann n'ayant jamais écarté cette piste. D'ailleurs, n'oublions pas qu'en juillet dernier, Naughty Dog a publié des offres d'emploi concernant un jeu solo. Les postes de Level/Environment Designer, Tools Programmer, Character Concept Artist, ou encore UI Visual Designer étaient notamment ciblés.
If you tweet at me, asking about a future project, I can’t say anything... Please stay patient. We have several cool things we can’t wait to share with you. As soon as we can, we will! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kzzCmvS5a0— Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) 2 mars 2021