Naughty Dog : les créateurs de The Last of Us 2 demandent de la patience pour leur prochain jeu

Après avoir vu The Last of Us 2 être désigné GOTY 2020 lors des Game Awards, Naughty Dog continue de travailler sur son prochain jeu. Pour le moment, on ignore tout du projet, et manifestement, les fans cherchent à tirer les vers du nez à Neil Druckmann. C'est en effet ce que le co-président du studio (avec Evan Wells) fait comprendre dans l'un de ses derniers tweets. "Si vous m'interpellez sur Twitter pour m'interroger sur notre futur projet, je ne peux rien dire..., explique-t-il. S'il vous plaît, soyez patients. Nous avons des choses sympas que nous avons hâte de partager avec vous. Dès que nous le pourrons, nous le ferons."

Parmi les options les plus probables, on pense bien évidemment au mode multijoueur de The Last of Us 2. Sinon, il y a la possibilité d'une toute nouvelle licence, Neil Druckmann n'ayant jamais écarté cette piste. D'ailleurs, n'oublions pas qu'en juillet dernier, Naughty Dog a publié des offres d'emploi concernant un jeu solo. Les postes de Level/Environment DesignerTools ProgrammerCharacter Concept Artist, ou encore UI Visual Designer étaient notamment ciblés.

Laurely Birba
Journaliste
le mercredi 3 mars 2021
