GTA 6 : le hackeur aurait été arrêté, c'est un adolescent de 17 ans

On the evening of Thursday 22 September 2022, the City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, as part of an investigation supported by the @NCA_UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).— City of London Police (@CityPolice) 23 septembre 2022
He remains in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Zfa3OlDR6J
Lundi après-midi, soit un peu moins de 24 heures après la fuite des vidéos, Take-Two (la société-mère de Rockstar Games), avait reconnu publiquement la fuite des vidéos de GTA 6 et a affirmé qu'elle avait "pris des mesures pour isoler et contenir cet incident". Selon Matthew Keys, un journaliste de chez Reuters, le FBI devrait prendre la parole dans les heures qui suivent pour communiquer autour de cet arrêt. Le jeune homme risque des sanctions lourdes s'il est reconnu coupable de ces actes.
UPDATE: Arrest of 17-year-old by police in the United Kingdom over hack of Rockstar and possibly Uber was done in concert with an investigation conducted by the FBI, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.— Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) 23 septembre 2022