GTA 6 : le hackeur aurait été arrêté, c'est un adolescent de 17 ans
Il n'aura pas fallu bien longtemps pour que la Police ne mette la main sur ce qui semble être le possible pirate informatique qui a fait fuiter pas moins de 90 vidéos de GTA 6 dimanche dernier. L'information est d'abord tombé chez la BBC avant d'être confirmée par la Police britannique de Londres qui a relayé l'information sur ses réseaux sociaux. Un jeune homme âgé de 17 ans a en effet été arrêté en Grande-Bretagne dans l'Oxfordshire et il est soupçonné d'être l'auteur du piratage au sein de Rockstar Games, mais aussi de la société Uber suite à une faille de sécurité. Pour rappel, plus tôt dans la semaine, Uber avait déclaré avoir pris contact avec le FBI et le ministère américain de la Justice pour gérer cette affaire de violation de sécurité. Selon Uber, le ou les pirates informatiques seraient affiliés à un groupe de piratage appelé Lapsus$, de plus en plus actif au cours de la dernière année. Ce collectif de hackeurs, qui pourrait être basé en Amérique du Sud, serait responsable d'une série de cyberattaques contre de grandes entreprises telles que Nvidia, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Samsung et Vodaphone.


Lundi après-midi, soit un peu moins de 24 heures après la fuite des vidéos, Take-Two (la société-mère de Rockstar Games), avait reconnu publiquement la fuite des vidéos de GTA 6 et a affirmé qu'elle avait "pris des mesures pour isoler et contenir cet incident". Selon Matthew Keys, un journaliste de chez Reuters, le FBI devrait prendre la parole dans les heures qui suivent pour communiquer autour de cet arrêt. Le jeune homme risque des sanctions lourdes s'il est reconnu coupable de ces actes.


Maxime Chao
Journaliste / Rédacteur en Chef
le vendredi 23 septembre 2022
