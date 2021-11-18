PS5 & PS4 : voici toutes les offres et promo du Black Friday, jusqu'à 30€ de réduction

JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Au cas où vous auriez hiberné ces derniers jours, sachez que le monde entier est passé en mode Black Friday, synonyme de grosses promotions pour que les gens se lâchent sur leur CB et consomment en masse. Du côté du jeu vidéo, tous les éditeurs s'y mettent bien entendu, et du côté de PlayStation, il y a énormément d'offres spéciales et de réductions qui méritent qu'on s'attarde quelques minutes dessus. Cette année encore, les promotions concernent aussi bien les jeux PS5 que PS4, mais aussi PlayStation VR. Qu'il s'agisse de titres anciens ou de blockbusters récents, tous ont droit à une baisse de prix, parfois significatives, l'occasion ou jamais de les chopper à moindre tarif. Petite nouveauté pour cette édition 2021, le Black Friday touche également la boutique PlayStation Gear. Allez, trêve de mondanité, place aux offres qui courent du 19 au 29 novembre 2021.

 

JEUX PLAYSTATION 5 :

   

PPC

PPC

Remise

  

Standard

Promo

Promo

Death Stranding : Director's Cut

   

49,99 €

39,99 €

10,00 €

Ghost of Tsushima : Director's Cut

  

79,99 €

59,99 €

20,00 €

Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart

   

79,99 €

59,99 €

20,00 €

Demon's Souls

    

79,99 €

49,99 €

30,00 €

Spider-Man Miles Morales

   

59,99 €

39,99 €

20,00 €

Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate

  

79,99 €

59,99 €

20,00 €

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

   

69,99 €

39,99 €

30,00 €

Nioh Collection

    

79,99 €

49,99 €

30,00 €

Destruction AllStars

    

19,99 €

14,99 €

5,00 €

Returnal

     

79,99 €

59,99 €

20,00 €

         

 

 

JEUX PLAYSTATION 4 :

   

PPC

PPC

Remise

  

Standard

Promo

Promo

Ghost of Tsushima : Director's Cut

     

69,99 €

49,99 €

20,00 €

Spider-Man Miles Morales

     

59,99 €

39,99 €

20,00 €

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

     

69,99 €

39,99 €

30,00 €

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition

     

99,99 €

69,99 €

30,00 €

Ghost of Tsushima

     

49,99 €

29,99 €

20,00 €

Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition

     

59,99 €

39,99 €

20,00 €

Ghost of Tsushima Collector Edition

     

159,99 €

139,99 €

20,00 €

The Last of Us II

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

The Last of Us II Special Edition

     

59,99 €

39,99 €

20,00 €

The Last of Us II Collector Edition

     

149,99 €

129,99 €

20,00 €

Death Stranding

     

39,99 €

29,99 €

10,00 €

Death Stranding Special Edition

     

49,99 €

39,99 €

10,00 €

Death Stranding Collector Edition

     

169,99 €

159,99 €

10,00 €

Predator: Hunting Grounds

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Dreams

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Days Gone

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

MediEvil

     

29,99 €

19,99 €

10,00 €

Nioh 2

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Nioh 2 Special Edition

     

59,99 €

39,99 €

20,00 €

Concrete Genie

     

29,99 €

19,99 €

10,00 €

Spider Man

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Spider Man GOTY

     

49,99 €

29,99 €

20,00 €

GT Sport Spec 2

     

29,99 €

19,99 €

10,00 €

Detroit: Become Human

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Shadow of the Colossus

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

The Last Guardian

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Knack 2

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Everybody's Golf 7

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

WipeOut Omega Collection

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

The Order: 1886

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Quantic Dream Collection

     

39,99 €

19,99 €

20,00 €

Bloodborne GOTY

     

29,99 €

14,99 €

15,00 €

No Man's Sky

     

29,99 €

14,99 €

15,00 €

Helldivers

     

29,99 €

14,99 €

15,00 €

Player Unknown Battleground

     

29,99 €

19,99 €

10,00 €

That's You

     

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Knowledge is Power

     

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Hidden Agenda

     

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Frantics

     

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Chimparty

     

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Knowledge is Power: Decades

     

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

 

 

JEUX PLAYSTATION 4 HITS :

                             

                              PPC          PPC       Remise

           Standard   Promo     Promo

God of War HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS

 

 

  

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Horizon Zero Dawn HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

GT Sport HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Uncharted Collection HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

The Last of Us Remastered HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Bloodborne HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

God of War 3 Remastered HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Ratchet & Clank HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Infamous Second Son HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Killzone: Shadow Fall HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Little Big Planet 3 HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Nioh HITS

 

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

Until Dawn HITS

    

19,99 €

9,99 €

10,00 €

      

