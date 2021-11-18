PS5 & PS4 : voici toutes les offres et promo du Black Friday, jusqu'à 30€ de réduction

Au cas où vous auriez hiberné ces derniers jours, sachez que le monde entier est passé en mode Black Friday, synonyme de grosses promotions pour que les gens se lâchent sur leur CB et consomment en masse. Du côté du jeu vidéo, tous les éditeurs s'y mettent bien entendu, et du côté de PlayStation, il y a énormément d'offres spéciales et de réductions qui méritent qu'on s'attarde quelques minutes dessus. Cette année encore, les promotions concernent aussi bien les jeux PS5 que PS4, mais aussi PlayStation VR. Qu'il s'agisse de titres anciens ou de blockbusters récents, tous ont droit à une baisse de prix, parfois significatives, l'occasion ou jamais de les chopper à moindre tarif. Petite nouveauté pour cette édition 2021, le Black Friday touche également la boutique PlayStation Gear. Allez, trêve de mondanité, place aux offres qui courent du 19 au 29 novembre 2021.
JEUX PLAYSTATION 5 :
PPC
PPC
Remise
Standard
Promo
Promo
Death Stranding : Director's Cut
49,99 €
39,99 €
10,00 €
Ghost of Tsushima : Director's Cut
79,99 €
59,99 €
20,00 €
Ratchet & Clank : Rift Apart
79,99 €
59,99 €
20,00 €
Demon's Souls
79,99 €
49,99 €
30,00 €
Spider-Man Miles Morales
59,99 €
39,99 €
20,00 €
Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate
79,99 €
59,99 €
20,00 €
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
69,99 €
39,99 €
30,00 €
Nioh Collection
79,99 €
49,99 €
30,00 €
Destruction AllStars
19,99 €
14,99 €
5,00 €
Returnal
79,99 €
59,99 €
20,00 €
JEUX PLAYSTATION 4 :
PPC
PPC
Remise
Standard
Promo
Promo
Ghost of Tsushima : Director's Cut
69,99 €
49,99 €
20,00 €
Spider-Man Miles Morales
59,99 €
39,99 €
20,00 €
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
69,99 €
39,99 €
30,00 €
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Special Edition
99,99 €
69,99 €
30,00 €
Ghost of Tsushima
49,99 €
29,99 €
20,00 €
Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition
59,99 €
39,99 €
20,00 €
Ghost of Tsushima Collector Edition
159,99 €
139,99 €
20,00 €
The Last of Us II
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
The Last of Us II Special Edition
59,99 €
39,99 €
20,00 €
The Last of Us II Collector Edition
149,99 €
129,99 €
20,00 €
Death Stranding
39,99 €
29,99 €
10,00 €
Death Stranding Special Edition
49,99 €
39,99 €
10,00 €
Death Stranding Collector Edition
169,99 €
159,99 €
10,00 €
Predator: Hunting Grounds
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Dreams
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Days Gone
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
MediEvil
29,99 €
19,99 €
10,00 €
Nioh 2
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Nioh 2 Special Edition
59,99 €
39,99 €
20,00 €
Concrete Genie
29,99 €
19,99 €
10,00 €
Spider Man
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Spider Man GOTY
49,99 €
29,99 €
20,00 €
GT Sport Spec 2
29,99 €
19,99 €
10,00 €
Detroit: Become Human
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Shadow of the Colossus
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
The Last Guardian
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Knack 2
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Everybody's Golf 7
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
WipeOut Omega Collection
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
The Order: 1886
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Quantic Dream Collection
39,99 €
19,99 €
20,00 €
Bloodborne GOTY
29,99 €
14,99 €
15,00 €
No Man's Sky
29,99 €
14,99 €
15,00 €
Helldivers
29,99 €
14,99 €
15,00 €
Player Unknown Battleground
29,99 €
19,99 €
10,00 €
That's You
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Knowledge is Power
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Hidden Agenda
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Frantics
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Chimparty
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Knowledge is Power: Decades
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
JEUX PLAYSTATION 4 HITS :
PPC PPC Remise
Standard Promo Promo
God of War HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Horizon Zero Dawn HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
GT Sport HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Uncharted Collection HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
The Last of Us Remastered HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Bloodborne HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
God of War 3 Remastered HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Ratchet & Clank HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Infamous Second Son HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Killzone: Shadow Fall HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Little Big Planet 3 HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Nioh HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €
Until Dawn HITS
19,99 €
9,99 €
10,00 €