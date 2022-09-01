Konami dévoile ses jeux qui seront au Tokyo Game Show 2022, une grosse annonce de prévu

Konami : Line-up Tokyo Game Show 2022



Maintenant que la gamescom est dans le rétroviseur, les éditeurs ont le regard tourné vers un autre salon international : le Tokyo Game Show. Lui aussi, en 2022, fête son retour en présentiel avec l'espérance de voir des éditeurs et la presse occidental revenir au Makuhari Messe. Konami, pour qui le Japon est son pays natal, a décidé de dévoiler en premier le line-up de jeux qui seront présentés sur son stand, et le moins que l'on puisse dire, c'est que la liste est assez fournie, comme le relève le site officiel. Certes, il y a des jeux de partenaires, mais l'éditeur japonais aura des choses à montrer, et pas seulement du eFootball ou du Yu-Gi-Oh. Toutefois, il est précisé qu'un gros jeu sera annoncé lors du Tokyo Game Show, et qu'il sera révélé sur la grande scène du stand de Konami le vendredi 16 septembre à 8h30, heure française. Bien sûr, nombreuses sont les personnes qui ont immédiatement pensé à un nouveau Metal Gear, Castlevania ou même Silent Hill, sachant que pour ce dernier, de nombreux leaks (et même officialisation de la part de Christophe Gans par exemple) ont confirmé le retour, mais d'après certains insiders, ces trois licences ne seraient annoncés lors du TGS 2022. Parmi les indices qui n'ont pas manqué de piquer les internautes, on sait que le comédien Yūki Kaji sera présent pour le reveal. Seulement voilà, avec un CV qui fait plusieurs pages Wikipedia, difficile de trouver le nom de ce jeu-surprise. Pour certains, il se pourrait qu'il s'agisse d'un nouveau L'Attaque des Titans, licence sur laquelle Konami aurait réussi à récupérer. Wait and see comme on dit...

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream

eFootball 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Playable

esports Ginza school – Live Stream

Hina Bita – Exhibit

Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest – Stage, Live Stream

Konami Unannounced Title – Stage

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – Stage, Live Stream

Shine Post: Be Your Idol! (iOS, Android) – Exhibit, Stage, Live Stream

Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!! (Switch) – Playable

Partner Titles

Chorus Worldwide

A Space for the Unbound (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable

Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable

Falcom

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (PS5, PS4) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable

ININ Games

Osman (PS4, Switch) – Playable

Wonder Boy Ultimate Collection (PS4, Switch) – Playable

Mebius

Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable

Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable

Oizumi Amuzio

Dawn of the Monsters (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable

Edge of Eternity (PS5, PS4) – Playable

Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable

PiXEL

Horgihugh and Friends + Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Mei (Switch) – Playable

Rocket-Engine

Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS4, Switch) – Playable

TeyonJapan

Human Fall Flat (PS5, PS4) – Playable