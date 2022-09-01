Konami dévoile ses jeux qui seront au Tokyo Game Show 2022, une grosse annonce de prévu

Konami : Line-up Tokyo Game Show 2022
eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream
eFootball 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Playable
esports Ginza school – Live Stream
Hina Bita – Exhibit
Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest – Stage, Live Stream
Konami Unannounced Title – Stage
Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – Stage, Live Stream
Shine Post: Be Your Idol! (iOS, Android) – Exhibit, Stage, Live Stream
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable
Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!! (Switch) – Playable
Partner Titles
Chorus Worldwide
A Space for the Unbound (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable
Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable
Falcom
The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (PS5, PS4) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
ININ Games
Osman (PS4, Switch) – Playable
Wonder Boy Ultimate Collection (PS4, Switch) – Playable
Mebius
Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable
Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable
Oizumi Amuzio
Dawn of the Monsters (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable
Edge of Eternity (PS5, PS4) – Playable
Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable
PiXEL
Horgihugh and Friends + Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Mei (Switch) – Playable
Rocket-Engine
Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS4, Switch) – Playable
TeyonJapan
Human Fall Flat (PS5, PS4) – Playable