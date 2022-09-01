JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Konami dévoile ses jeux qui seront au Tokyo Game Show 2022, une grosse annonce de prévu

Maintenant que la gamescom est dans le rétroviseur, les éditeurs ont le regard tourné vers un autre salon international : le Tokyo Game Show. Lui aussi, en 2022, fête son retour en présentiel avec l'espérance de voir des éditeurs et la presse occidental revenir au Makuhari Messe. Konami, pour qui le Japon est son pays natal, a décidé de dévoiler en premier le line-up de jeux qui seront présentés sur son stand, et le moins que l'on puisse dire, c'est que la liste est assez fournie, comme le relève le site officiel. Certes, il y a des jeux de partenaires, mais l'éditeur japonais aura des choses à montrer, et pas seulement du eFootball ou du Yu-Gi-Oh. Toutefois, il est précisé qu'un gros jeu sera annoncé lors du Tokyo Game Show, et qu'il sera révélé sur la grande scène du stand de Konami le vendredi 16 septembre à 8h30, heure française. Bien sûr, nombreuses sont les personnes qui ont immédiatement pensé à un nouveau Metal Gear, Castlevania ou même Silent Hill, sachant que pour ce dernier, de nombreux leaks (et même officialisation de la part de Christophe Gans par exemple) ont confirmé le retour, mais d'après certains insiders, ces trois licences ne seraient annoncés lors du TGS 2022. Parmi les indices qui n'ont pas manqué de piquer les internautes, on sait que le comédien Yūki Kaji sera présent pour le reveal. Seulement voilà, avec un CV qui fait plusieurs pages Wikipedia, difficile de trouver le nom de ce jeu-surprise. Pour certains, il se pourrait qu'il s'agisse d'un nouveau L'Attaque des Titans, licence sur laquelle Konami aurait réussi à récupérer. Wait and see comme on dit...

Tokyo Game Show 2022

Konami : Line-up Tokyo Game Show 2022

 

eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream
eFootball 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Playable
esports Ginza school – Live Stream
Hina Bita – Exhibit
Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest – Stage, Live Stream
Konami Unannounced Title – Stage
Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – Stage, Live Stream
Shine Post: Be Your Idol! (iOS, Android) – Exhibit, Stage, Live Stream
Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable
Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!! (Switch) – Playable
Partner Titles

Chorus Worldwide
A Space for the Unbound (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable
Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable
Falcom
The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (PS5, PS4) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
ININ Games
Osman (PS4, Switch) – Playable
Wonder Boy Ultimate Collection (PS4, Switch) – Playable
Mebius
Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable
Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable
Oizumi Amuzio
Dawn of the Monsters (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable
Edge of Eternity (PS5, PS4) – Playable
Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable
PiXEL
Horgihugh and Friends + Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Mei (Switch) – Playable
Rocket-Engine
Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS4, Switch) – Playable
TeyonJapan
Human Fall Flat (PS5, PS4) – Playable



Konami
Konami

