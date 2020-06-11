JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Death Stranding : les configurations PC sont connues, des infos sur le crossover avec Half-Life

Death Stranding : les configurations PC sont connues, des infos sur le crossover avec Half-Life
Si Death Stranding est attendu pour le 14 juillet prochain sur PC, les configurations ne sont pas encore connues. Enfin, c'était avant que nos confrères de PC Gamer ne les agitent fièrement sous notre nez. Ce n'est pas tout, car Kojima Productions a de son côté dévoilé les différents éléments prévus dans le cadre du crossover avec Half-Life. Comme en témoignent les images ci-dessous, on pourra apposer le logo du jeu sur le camion, il sera possible de croiser une immense araignée durant l'aventure, et Sam Porter Bridges aura l'occasion d'enfiler les lunettes de Gordon Freeman. Bien évidemment, d'autres clins d'oeil du même type sont prévus.

Pour mémoire, Death Stranding est sorti le 8 novembre 2019 sur PS4. Encore une chose : la configuration permettant de jouer à des résolutions supérieures n'a pas encore été communiquée.

MINIMUM (30FPS, 720P)

  • Système d'exploitation : Windows 10
  • Processeur : Intel Core i5-3470 ou AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • Mémoire vive : 8 Go
  • Carte graphique : GeForce GTX 1050 3 Go ou AMD Radeon RX 560 4 Go
  • DirectX 12
  • Espace disque : 80 Go
  • Son : compatible DirectX


RECOMMANDÉE 30FPS (1080P)

  • Système d'exploitation : Windows 10
  • Processeur : Intel Core i5-4460 ou AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • Mémoire vive : 8 Go
  • Carte graphique : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 Go ou Radeon RX 570 4 Go
  • DirectX 12
  • Espace disque : 80 Go
  • Son : compatible DirectX


RECOMMANDÉE 60FPS (1080P)

  • Système d'exploitation : Windows 10
  • Processeur : Intel Core i7-3770 ou AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Mémoire vive : 8 Go
  • Carte graphique : GeForce GTX 1060 6 Go ou AMD Radeon RX 590
  • DirectX 12
  • Espace disque : 80 Go
  • Son : compatible DirectX




Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le jeudi 11 juin 2020
17:08


Suivre ce rédacteur sur Twitter Laurely Birba @LaurelyJA Instagram Laurely Birba @laurelybirba
Ses derniers articles


 Furieux Votez  Blasé Votez  Osef Votez  Joyeux Votez  Excité Votez
 Osef
Réagir à cet article 0 réponses
Réagir à cet article


À découvrir également
Autres articles

Death Stranding : "C'est une réussite", Kojima s'exprime sur la rentabilité du jeu Depuis la sortie de Death Stranding, on ne peut pas dire que Kojima Production a beaucoup commenté les ventes. Pour ainsi dire, le studio ne s'est même pas exprimé du tout. Du moins, jusqu'à aujourd'hui... 3 | 01/06/2020, 13:21
Days of Play : jeux PS4, PS Plus, PS VR, Sony dévoile d'énormes promotions à retrouver ici C'est l'heure des nouveaux Days of Play, cette fameuse vague de promotions sur de nombreux produits estampillés PlayStation. Et il y a de quoi faire ! 7 | 22/05/2020, 17:01

PS4 : une tonne d'exclus à bas prix chez la Fnac, il y a de quoi faire 1 | 22/04/2020, 17:46
Death Stranding : la version PC retardée de plus d'un mois à cause du coronavirus 21/04/2020, 13:25
Death Stranding : la veste de Sam Porter à 1900$ déjà en rupture de stock 5 | 20/04/2020, 16:15
Death Stranding : un nouveau trailer pour illustrer le mode écran ultra-large sur PC 09/04/2020, 15:43


Derniers commentaires
>> Soyez le premier à donner votre avis

Donnez votre avis sur ce sujet
Pour ne pas avoir à saisir les informations de code/nom vous pouvez vous créer un compte gratuitement !


*







Death Stranding

Jeu : Action
Editeur : Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
Développeur : Kojima Productions
8 Nov 2019
2 Juin 2020

Zone Membres

Vos Notes :
18/20
Notez ce jeu

à ne pas manquer
voir la vidéo The Last of Us 2 : NEW GAMEPLAY Raw 4K (no commentary) voir la vidéo
The Last of Us 2 : NEW GAMEPLAY Raw 4K (no commentary)

Les vidéos
 
Death Stranding : le mode photo sous toutes ses coutures en trailer
Death Stranding : une date sur PC et un crossover avec avec Half-Life Death Stranding : le jeu tient sa date de sortie sur PC, un crossover avec Half-Life en prime
Death Stranding : l'OST débarque avec de magnifiques vinyles ! Death Stranding : l'OST débarque avec de magnifiques vinyles, toutes les infos
Newsletters
Ne loupez rien de l'actualité du jeu vidéo en vous abonnant aux newsletters JeuxActu.








Autres News