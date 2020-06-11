Death Stranding : les configurations PC sont connues, des infos sur le crossover avec Half-Life

Pour mémoire, Death Stranding est sorti le 8 novembre 2019 sur PS4. Encore une chose : la configuration permettant de jouer à des résolutions supérieures n'a pas encore été communiquée.
MINIMUM (30FPS, 720P)
- Système d'exploitation : Windows 10
- Processeur : Intel Core i5-3470 ou AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Mémoire vive : 8 Go
- Carte graphique : GeForce GTX 1050 3 Go ou AMD Radeon RX 560 4 Go
- DirectX 12
- Espace disque : 80 Go
- Son : compatible DirectX
RECOMMANDÉE 30FPS (1080P)
- Système d'exploitation : Windows 10
- Processeur : Intel Core i5-4460 ou AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Mémoire vive : 8 Go
- Carte graphique : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 Go ou Radeon RX 570 4 Go
- DirectX 12
- Espace disque : 80 Go
- Son : compatible DirectX
RECOMMANDÉE 60FPS (1080P)
- Système d'exploitation : Windows 10
- Processeur : Intel Core i7-3770 ou AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Mémoire vive : 8 Go
- Carte graphique : GeForce GTX 1060 6 Go ou AMD Radeon RX 590
- DirectX 12
- Espace disque : 80 Go
- Son : compatible DirectX