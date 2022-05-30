JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Charts France : la grosse remontada de Horizon 2, Vampire The Masquerade Swansong s'impose aussi

Après ces 4 jours de congés, on démarre la semaine jeu vidéo avec bien évidemment le classement des meilleures ventes de jeux consoles et PC. Comme d'habitude, c'est sur le site officiel du SELL que l'on peut découvrir le Top 5 et pour la semaine du 23 au 29 mai 2022, on constate une belle remontada de la part de Horizon 2 Forbidden West. Le jeu développé par Guerrilla Games atteint la deuxième place du tableau, juste derrière Nintendo Switch Sports qui conserve sa couronne. La semaine passée, Horizon 2 Forbidden West avait déjà montré des signes de retour fracassant, puisqu'il s'était place à la 4ème place,mais on note un véritable regain pour les nouvelles aventures d'Aloy. On revanche, pour le reste du Top 5, rien de bien changeant, ce sont les mêmes titres qui se disputent les meilleures places, à savoir Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kirby et le monde oublié et Légendes Pokémon Arceus.

Sur PC, on est ravi d'observer une belle place pour Vampire The Masquerade Swansong qui jouit d'une certaine popularité chez les joueurs PC. Développé le studio français Big Bad Wolf, il réussit à se hisser à la troisième place du Top 3 des jeux PC, derrière Farming Simulator 22 et The Witcher 3. Du coup, Microsoft Flight Simulator sort du tableau visible, mais peut-être le reverra-t-on la semaine prochaine avec le boost du DLC "Top Gun Maverick".


Charts France Semaine 20 (du 23 au 29 mai 2022)

1/ Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Horizon 2 Forbidden West (PS5 - Sony Interactive Entertainment)
3/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Kirby et le monde oublié (Switch - Nintendo)

5/ Légendes Pokémon Arceus (Switch - Nintendo)

TOP 3 PC

1/ Farming Simulator 22 (GIANTS Software)
2/ The Witcher 3 : Edition GOTY (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

3/ Vampire The Masquerade Swansong (Nacon)

