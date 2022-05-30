Charts France : la grosse remontada de Horizon 2, Vampire The Masquerade Swansong s'impose aussi

Sur PC, on est ravi d'observer une belle place pour Vampire The Masquerade Swansong qui jouit d'une certaine popularité chez les joueurs PC. Développé le studio français Big Bad Wolf, il réussit à se hisser à la troisième place du Top 3 des jeux PC, derrière Farming Simulator 22 et The Witcher 3. Du coup, Microsoft Flight Simulator sort du tableau visible, mais peut-être le reverra-t-on la semaine prochaine avec le boost du DLC "Top Gun Maverick".
Charts France Semaine 20 (du 23 au 29 mai 2022)
1/ Nintendo Switch Sports (Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Horizon 2 Forbidden West (PS5 - Sony Interactive Entertainment)
3/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Kirby et le monde oublié (Switch - Nintendo)
5/ Légendes Pokémon Arceus (Switch - Nintendo)
TOP 3 PC
1/ Farming Simulator 22 (GIANTS Software)
2/ The Witcher 3 : Edition GOTY (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
3/ Vampire The Masquerade Swansong (Nacon)