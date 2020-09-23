Baldur's Gate III : l'early access prend du retard, voici la nouvelle date

Horreur et damnation, donc, l'early access de Baldur's Gate III commencera donc le 6 octobre prochain, ce qui devrait laisser le temps aux développeurs de corriger certains problèmes de stabilité et de localisation. Un mal pour un bien, en soi...
We have bad news, and good news. But first, the bad news! We're delaying to October 6, by a week. We'll be back later today with the romance & companionship update to pick you all up again. pic.twitter.com/j2NOEk4jAi— Baldur's Late (@larianstudios) 23 septembre 2020