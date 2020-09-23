JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Baldur's Gate III : l'early access prend du retard, voici la nouvelle date

Incontestablement, Baldur's Gate III risque d'être d'un fantastique RPG dans lequel il nous tarde de nous immerger. D'ailleurs, un accès anticipé devait justement débuter d'ici quelques jours, le 30 septembre, et un tas de joueurs avaient hâte de commencer leur partie... mais il n'en sera finalement rien. Enfin, pas tout de suite : Larian Studios vient tout juste d'annoncer un petit retard d'une semaine. 

Horreur et damnation, donc, l'early access de Baldur's Gate III commencera donc le 6 octobre prochain, ce qui devrait laisser le temps aux développeurs de corriger certains problèmes de stabilité et de localisation. Un mal pour un bien, en soi...




Maximilien Cagnard
Rédacteur - Journaliste
le mercredi 23 septembre 2020
18:11


