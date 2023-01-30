Annie Wersching (Tess dans le jeu vidéo The Last of Us), est décédée à 45 ans, ses collègues lui rendent hommage

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.



There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) 29 janvier 2023

Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you are grateful for the simple gift of knowing them.

Annie, so much of Tess is what you imbued into the character. Your strength is her strength and in some way, you live on in not only her but the many roles you brought to life. pic.twitter.com/8jJLiRTazd — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) 29 janvier 2023

La triste nouvelle est tombée hier dimanche et nous l'avions relayée sur nos réseaux sociaux : Annie Wersching, actrice que l'on connaît pour son rôle de Tess dans le jeu vidéo The Last of Us, mais aussi Renée Walker dans la série 24 heures Chrono, est décédée à l'âge de 45 ans des suites d'un cancer avec lequel elle se battait depuis plusieurs années. Mariée à l'acteur Stephen Full depuis de nombreuses années, Annie Wersching laisse derrière trois enfants âgés de 12, 9 et 4 ans. Son décès a provoqué de vives émotions sur les réseaux sociaux, notamment de la part de ses anciens collègues qui ont participé au tournage de The Last of Us. Troy Baker bien évidemment, qui se rappelle avec tendresse et émotion de plaisirs partagés sur le plateau de tournage en 2011, mais aussi Jeil Druckmann qui se souvient d'elle comme étant une belle personne. Sa mort a évidemment un écho tout particulier, puisque la série The Last of Us de HBO est actuellement diffusée, d'autant que son décès a été annoncé le lendemain de la mort de son personnage dans la série, incarnée par Ana Torv.