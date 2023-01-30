JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Annie Wersching (Tess dans le jeu vidéo The Last of Us), est décédée à 45 ans, ses collègues lui rendent hommage

La triste nouvelle est tombée hier dimanche et nous l'avions relayée sur nos réseaux sociaux : Annie Wersching, actrice que l'on connaît pour son rôle de Tess dans le jeu vidéo The Last of Us, mais aussi Renée Walker dans la série 24 heures Chrono, est décédée à l'âge de 45 ans des suites d'un cancer avec lequel elle se battait depuis plusieurs années. Mariée à l'acteur Stephen Full depuis de nombreuses années, Annie Wersching laisse derrière trois enfants âgés de 12, 9 et 4 ans. Son décès a provoqué de vives émotions sur les réseaux sociaux, notamment de la part de ses anciens collègues qui ont participé au tournage de The Last of Us. Troy Baker bien évidemment, qui se rappelle avec tendresse et émotion de plaisirs partagés sur le plateau de tournage en 2011, mais aussi Jeil Druckmann qui se souvient d'elle comme étant une belle personne. Sa mort a évidemment un écho tout particulier, puisque la série The Last of Us de HBO est actuellement diffusée, d'autant que son décès a été annoncé le lendemain de la mort de son personnage dans la série, incarnée par Ana Torv. 

Maxime Chao
Journaliste / Rédacteur en Chef
le lundi 30 janvier 2023
10:36


Suivre ce rédacteur sur Twitter Maxime Chao @MaximeChao Instagram Maxime Chao @maximechao/
