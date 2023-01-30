Annie Wersching (Tess dans le jeu vidéo The Last of Us), est décédée à 45 ans, ses collègues lui rendent hommage

Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.— Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) 29 janvier 2023
There’s a go fund me set up for her family: https://t.co/dhvk6uOvZV
Never waste an opportunity to tell someone you are grateful for the simple gift of knowing them.— Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) 29 janvier 2023
Annie, so much of Tess is what you imbued into the character. Your strength is her strength and in some way, you live on in not only her but the many roles you brought to life. pic.twitter.com/8jJLiRTazd