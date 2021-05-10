Charts France : New Pokémon Snap prend le pouvoir, Returnal débarque en 2e position

les meilleures ventes vidéoludiques sur le territoire français. Et le moins que l'on puisse dire, c'est qu'il y a du changement en tête du Top 5 consoles. En effet, le remake de NieR Replicant se fait éjecter non seulement par New Pokémon Snap - qui s'empare donc du trône - mais aussi par Returnal, la nouvelle exclu PS5 qui s'avère aussi exigeante qu'impitoyable. En troisième position, on retrouve Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, suivi de Mario Kart 8 Deluxe et de Ring Fit Adventure.



Sur PC, NieR Replicant Remake se fait également bouger par Cyberpunk 2077 qui revient en seconde position. Microsoft Flight Simulator arrive à attraper la première place, tandis que Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard complète le podium.





GfK et le SELL ne dérogent pas à leurs habitudes. En effet, comme c'est le cas chaque lundi, ils proposent de découvrir

Charts France Semaine 17 (du 26 avril au 2 mai 2021)

1/ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo Switch - Nintendo)

2/ Returnal (PS5 - Sony)

3/ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - Nintendo)

4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)

5/ Ring Fit Adventure (Switch - Nintendo)

TOP 3 PC

1/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)

2/ Cyberpunk 2077 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

3/ Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard (Electronic Arts)