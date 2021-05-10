Charts France : New Pokémon Snap prend le pouvoir, Returnal débarque en 2e position

Sur PC, NieR Replicant Remake se fait également bouger par Cyberpunk 2077 qui revient en seconde position. Microsoft Flight Simulator arrive à attraper la première place, tandis que Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard complète le podium.
Charts France Semaine 17 (du 26 avril au 2 mai 2021)
1/ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Returnal (PS5 - Sony)
3/ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo)
5/ Ring Fit Adventure (Switch - Nintendo)
TOP 3 PC
1/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)
2/ Cyberpunk 2077 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
3/ Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard (Electronic Arts)