Charts France : New Pokémon Snap prend le pouvoir, Returnal débarque en 2e position

GfK et le SELL ne dérogent pas à leurs habitudes. En effet, comme c'est le cas chaque lundi, ils proposent de découvrir les meilleures ventes vidéoludiques sur le territoire français. Et le moins que l'on puisse dire, c'est qu'il y a du changement en tête du Top 5 consoles. En effet, le remake de NieR Replicant se fait éjecter non seulement par New Pokémon Snap - qui s'empare donc du trône - mais aussi par Returnal, la nouvelle exclu PS5 qui s'avère aussi exigeante qu'impitoyable. En troisième position, on retrouve Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, suivi de Mario Kart 8 Deluxe et de Ring Fit Adventure.

Sur PC, NieR Replicant Remake se fait également bouger par Cyberpunk 2077 qui revient en seconde position. Microsoft Flight Simulator arrive à attraper la première place, tandis que Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard complète le podium.

Charts France Semaine 17 (du 26 avril au 2 mai 2021)

1/ New Pokémon Snap (Nintendo Switch - Nintendo)
2/ Returnal (PS5 - Sony)
3/ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - Nintendo)
4/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch - Nintendo) 

5/ Ring Fit Adventure (Switch - Nintendo)

 

TOP 3 PC

1/ Microsoft Flight Simulator (Microsoft)
2/ Cyberpunk 2077 (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

3/ Les Sims 4 - Edition Standard (Electronic Arts)


le lundi 10 mai 2021
11:38


