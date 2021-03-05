The Witcher 3 : un quadruple vinyle blanc maculé de sang pour la bande-son

Cela fait quelques années maintenant que les musiques de jeux vidéo se multiplient au format vinyle, et c'est avec une joie non dissimulée que nous apprenons l'arrivée de la bande-son de The Witcher 3 sur disque microsillon. Il s'agit d'une collaboration entre Spacelab9, CD Projekt Red et Just for Games qui ont réuni l'ensemble des musiques de The Witcher III, Hearts of Stone et Blood and Wine sur 4 vinyles premium de 180g, avec des couleurs exclusives pour la France. Deux éditions sont effectivement prévues : une version blanc effet "smoke" argenté, et une autre avec un blanc effet "splattered" rouge sang, qui sera exclusif à la Fnac. Le tout sera emballé dans une pochette de luxe à trois volets avec des illustrations inédites, sachant que les 4 vinyles comprennent le score complet du jeu de 120 minutes sur 35 pistes, ainsi que la musique du score complet des packs d'extension Hearts of Stone et Blood and Wine, soit un total de 28 pistes supplémentaires. Sortie prévue le 18 juin 2021.





Tracklist de The Witcher 3 Édition Complète :





DISC 1 / SIDE A

1. The Trail (2:49)

2. Geralt of Rivia (2:22)

3. Eredin, King of the Hunt (2:27)

4. Wake Up, Ciri (1:34)

5. Aen Seidhe (2:36)

6. Commanding the Fury (2:08)

7. Emhyr var Emreis (2:29)

8. Spikeroog (3:05)

DISC 1 / SIDE B

1. Silver for Monsters (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:19)

2. The Nightingale (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:39)

3. City of Intrigues (2:06)

4. The Hunter’s Path (2:52)

5. Widow-maker (2:10)

6. The Vagabond (2:47)

7. …Steel for Humans (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:27)

8. Fate Calls (1:58)

9. Drink Up, There’s More! (1:36)

DISC 2 / SIDE A

1. After the Storm (1:31)

2. Cloak and Dagger (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:46)

3. Blood on the Cobblestones (2:02)

4. Farewell, Old Friend (2:52)

5. The Song of the Sword-Dancer (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:12)

6. The Hunt is Coming (2:05)

7. The Fields of Ard Skellig (3:09)

8. Ladies of the Woods (1:51)

9. I Name Thee Dea (…) (1:20)

DISC 2 / SIDE B

1. In the Giant’s Shadow (2:49)

2. Merchants of Novigrad (3:09)

3. A Story You Won’t Believe (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (1:37)

4. Go for it (1:08)

5. The Wolf and the Swallow (2:36)

6. Like a Wounded Animal (1:11)

7. Words on Wind (2:48)

8. On Thin Ice (1:37)

9. Hunt or Be Hunted (2:25)







Music From Hearts of Stone (Expansion Pack)





DISC 3 / SIDE A

1. Hearts of Stone (2:53)

2. Go Back Whence You Came (1:45)

3. You’re… Immortal? (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (2:54)

4. Evil’s Soft First Touches (2:48)

5. Dead Man’s Party (feat. Percival Schuttenbach) (0:49)

6. Mystery Man (2:41)

DISC 3 / SIDE B

1. Breaking In (1:40)

2. Whatsoever a Man Soweth… (2:21)

3. The House of the Borsodis (0:49)

4. The Temple of Lilvani (2:21)

5. A Gifted Man Brings Gifts Galore (4:04)



Music From Blood and Wine (Expansion Pack)





DISC 4 / SIDE A

1. Blood and Wine (2:57)

2. Fanfares and Flowers (3:10)

3. For Honor! For Toussaint! (2:04)

4. Blood Run (2:01)

5. The Banks of Sansretour (3:58)

6. Wine Wars (2:04)

7. Vivienne (1:36)

8. Titans of Infamy (1:38)

DISC 4 / SIDE B

1. On the Champs-Désolés (2:02)

2. Beyond Hill and Dale… (3:04)

3. The Mandragora (1:53)

4. Tesham Mutna (2:02)

5. Wind in the Caroberta Woods (3:19)

6. The Beast of Beauclair (1:37)

7. Searching for Cecilia Bellant (2:29)

8. The Night of Long Fangs (1:44)

9. Lady of the Lake (1:10)



