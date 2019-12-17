JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Street Fighter V : Capcom propose d'essayer le jeu gratuitement, ça dure une semaine

Capcom n'en finit plus d'organiser des "week-ends gratuits" consacrés à Street Fighter V. En effet, la maison d'Osaka avait déjà proposé d'essayer son jeu de baston en septembre dernier, sans demander le moindre centime. A l'approche de Noël, l'éditeur décide de renouveler l'opération : les possesseurs de PS4 et de PC peuvent dès à présent profiter de cette nouvelle version d'essai, sachant que les festivités s'achèveront le 23 décembre. L'occasion d'incarner les 16 personnages de base plus ceux de la Saison 1, à savoir Balrog, Guile, Jurien, Ibuki, Alex et Urien.

On en profite pour rappeler que dans le cadre de la Champion Edition annoncée récemment, Gill est téléchargeable depuis hier contre 5,99€ / 100 000 FM. En revanche, il faudra patienter jusqu'au 14 février 2020 pour profiter de Seth, date à laquelle Street Fighter V : Champion Edition débarquera en dématérialisé et en physique.


Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le mardi 17 décembre 2019
Street Fighter 5

Jeu : Baston
Editeur : Capcom
Développeur : Capcom
16 Fév 2016
16 Fév 2016

