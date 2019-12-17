Street Fighter V : Capcom propose d'essayer le jeu gratuitement, ça dure une semaine

On en profite pour rappeler que dans le cadre de la Champion Edition annoncée récemment, Gill est téléchargeable depuis hier contre 5,99€ / 100 000 FM. En revanche, il faudra patienter jusqu'au 14 février 2020 pour profiter de Seth, date à laquelle Street Fighter V : Champion Edition débarquera en dématérialisé et en physique.
A new Street Fighter V free trial has come your way! Beginning today, PS4 and Steam players can play the game for free for a limited time. During this time, current players can try out the Season 1 characters for free too! pic.twitter.com/LYNwlbBIp2— Capcom UK (@Capcom_UK) 17 décembre 2019