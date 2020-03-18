JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

GOG : des dizaines de jeux offerts pour s'occuper pendant le confinement, rien que ça

Parce que la firme ne bosse pas que sur Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt planche aussi sur l'amélioration constante de son fameux magasin virtuel, GOG, qui continue les jolies offres plus que bien reçues en ces temps difficiles. Ainsi, la plateforme polonaise se montre extrêmement généreuse et annonce l'offre de vingt-sept titres pour contrebalancer le confinement. Rien que ça ! 

Pour en profiter, rien de plus simple : il suffit d'aller sur gog.com, de se connecter à son compte et de les ajouter au panier. Cet imposant cadeau est valable jusqu'au 30 mars, alors profitez-en comme il se doit. 

LISTE DES JEUX OFFERTS SUR GOG.COM JUSQU'AU 30 MARS 

  • Akalabeth : World of Doom
  • Alder's Blood Prologue
  • Beneath a Steel Sky
  • Bio Menace
  • Builders Of Egypt Prologue
  • Cayne
  • Doomdark's Revenge
  • Eschalon : Book I
  • Flight of the Amazon Queen
  • Gwent : The Witcher Card Game
  • Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
  • Jill of the Jungle : The Complete Trilogy
  • Legend of Keepers : Prologue
  • The Lords of Midnight
  • Lure of the Temptress
  • Overload - Playable Teaser
  • Postal
  • Sang-Froid : Un Conte de Loups-Garous
  • Shadow Warriors - Classic Complete
  • Stargunner
  • Sunrider : Mask of Arcadius
  • Teenagent
  • Treasure Adventure Game
  • Tyrian 2000
  • Ultima IV : Quest of the Avatar
  • Ultima Worlds of Aventure 2 : Martian Dreams
  • Worlds of Ultima : The Savage Empire


The Witcher : des infos sur le prochain épisode, les développeurs déjà au travail C'est à l'occasion d'une table ronde en compagnie de journalistes que CD Projekt a distillé quelques informations sur le prochain épisode de la série The Witcher. 12/03/2020, 09:47
GOG : 30 jours après leur achat, les jeux pourront être remboursés ! CD Projekt continue de faire valoir sa communauté et vient de changer la politique de remboursement de sa fameuse plateforme de vente de jeux, GOG. Et c'est carrément pas mal. 27/02/2020, 14:59

CD Projekt : le studio planche sur un autre jeu AAA que Cyberpunk 2077 3 | 23/03/2018, 16:14
Aladdin, Le Roi Lion, Le Livre de la Jungle : les hits 16-bits de Disney reviennent sur PC ! 1 | 04/08/2016, 16:10
CD Projekt : un jeu surprise pour 2016 ? 3 | 10/03/2016, 17:46
CD Projekt RED : The Witcher 4 déjà dans les têtes, Cyberpunk 2077 en 2016 ? 5 | 08/12/2015, 11:34


CD Projekt
CD Projekt

