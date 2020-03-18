GOG : des dizaines de jeux offerts pour s'occuper pendant le confinement, rien que ça

Pour en profiter, rien de plus simple : il suffit d'aller sur gog.com, de se connecter à son compte et de les ajouter au panier. Cet imposant cadeau est valable jusqu'au 30 mars, alors profitez-en comme il se doit.
LISTE DES JEUX OFFERTS SUR GOG.COM JUSQU'AU 30 MARS
- Akalabeth : World of Doom
- Alder's Blood Prologue
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Bio Menace
- Builders Of Egypt Prologue
- Cayne
- Doomdark's Revenge
- Eschalon : Book I
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- Gwent : The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Jill of the Jungle : The Complete Trilogy
- Legend of Keepers : Prologue
- The Lords of Midnight
- Lure of the Temptress
- Overload - Playable Teaser
- Postal
- Sang-Froid : Un Conte de Loups-Garous
- Shadow Warriors - Classic Complete
- Stargunner
- Sunrider : Mask of Arcadius
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima IV : Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima Worlds of Aventure 2 : Martian Dreams
- Worlds of Ultima : The Savage Empire