Ghostrunner 2 : le FPS cyberpunk déjà annoncé sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series X !

Pour rappel, Ghostrunner nous mettait dans la peau d'un ninja futuriste au sein d'un univers cyberpunk sombre et violent : véritable fast-FPS mêlant action rapprochée et plateforme exigeante, il en résultat une expérience difficile et délicieuse que l'on vous conseille que trop bien. D'ailleurs, si le soft est déjà sorti sur PC, PS4, Xbox One et Switch, notons qu'il débarquera également sur PS5 et Xbox Series X|S dans le courant de l'année 2021.
We are thrilled to inform the Ghostrunner community that Ghostrunner 2 has been announced!— Ghostrunner (@GhostrunnerGame) 13 mai 2021
You can read more details about this massive announcement below. More details will follow soon.
Join us at https://t.co/5UagraKOtB to discuss this announcement with the community.