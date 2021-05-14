JeuxActuJeuxActu.com
Ghostrunner 2 : le FPS cyberpunk déjà annoncé sur PC, PS5 et Xbox Series X !

Bonne nouvelle pour le studio polonais One More Level et tous ceux ayant déjà joué et apprécié Ghostrunner premier du nom : une suite est officiellement en cours, comme vient de le déclarer via un communiqué l'éditeur 505 Games. Le titre s'appellera donc Ghostrunner 2 et sortira sur PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X et Xbox Series S pour une période encore non communiquée. Un nouveau volet qui fera donc de Ghostrunner une franchise, six mois après un premier opus particulièrement bien reçu par la presse - un joli 17/20 dans nos colonnes, par exemple - et 600 000 copies vendues. 

Pour rappel, Ghostrunner nous mettait dans la peau d'un ninja futuriste au sein d'un univers cyberpunk sombre et violent : véritable fast-FPS mêlant action rapprochée et plateforme exigeante, il en résultat une expérience difficile et délicieuse que l'on vous conseille que trop bien. D'ailleurs, si le soft est déjà sorti sur PC, PS4, Xbox One et Switch, notons qu'il débarquera également sur PS5 et Xbox Series X|S dans le courant de l'année 2021.


le vendredi 14 mai 2021
