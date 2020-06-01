JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Dishonored : l'OST des jeux s'offre une superbe édition en cinq vinyles, tous les détails
Ce mois-ci marque le vingtième anniversaire d'Arkane Studios : un âge que les Lyonnais se doivent de célébrer et dans l'attente d'une hypothétique surprise, nous venons tout juste d'apprendre que la fantastique franchise Dishonored s'aprête à proposer son OST dans une bien belle édition physique, composé de... cinq vinyles. Rien que ça ! 

"Dishonored: The Soundtrack Collection" intègrera donc pas moins de 68 morceaux, provenant de Dishonored 1 et 2, bien sûr, mais aussi du spin-off La Mort de l'Outsider survenu en 2017. Daniel Licht, Jon Licht et Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, Voodoo Highway, Copilot Music : toutes les musiques de ceux qui ont rythmé vos virées cauchemardesques à Dunwall, Karnaca et autres univers peu accueillants sont présents dans ce coffret vendu chez Laced Records. Les précomandes sont d'ores et déjà ouverte à 95,28 euros tandis que l'album sera livré durant le mois d'août : oui, c'est cher, mais quand on aime, on ne compte pas. 

TRACKLIST  

 
Disque 1 
Face A
Main Theme
The Return
Empress Death
Ambients
Wrenhaven River
Streets - Exploration
Aristocracy - Exploration
 
Face B
The Drunken Whaler
Flooded - Suspense
Regent - Exploration
Regent - Suspense
Honour For All
Honour For All (Extended)     
 

Disque 2 
Face C
Main Theme
Aristocracy - Ambient
Aristocracy - Suspense
Dreadful Wale
Emily Theme
Streets - Ambient 
Streets - Suspense
Karnaca Battle
Corvo Theme
Royal Conservatory
 
Face D
Grand Palace - Ambient
Delilah Theme
Delilah - Combat
Void Theme
Brigmore Lullaby
 

Disque 3 
Face E
Corvo
Battle
Karnaca 
Delilah
Escape
Dunwall
Emily
Dust District
Foster Confession
 
Face F
The Coup
Jewel of the South
Silver and Dust
Watery Grave
Born in the Month of Darkness
Sands of Serkonos
 

Disque 4 
Face G
Main Theme
One Last Fight - Exploration
One Last Fight - Daud Released
The Bank Job - Exploration
The Bank Job - Suspense
A Hole In The World - Intro
A Hole In The World - Exploration
A Hole In The World - The Eye
Into The Void – Exploration
 
Face H
Into The Void - Suspense
Into The Void - Vortex
The Deep Void - Free The Outsider
The Deep Void - Kill The Outsider
Epilogue - Outsider Alive
Epilogue - Outsider Dead
 

Disque 5 
Face I
Ouverture
Main Theme
Dunwall
Ice Ocean
Void
 
Face J
Oath
Doubt
Curse
Like A Shadow
Closing



