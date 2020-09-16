JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Super Mario 3D All Stars : les trois jeux tourneraient via un émulateur

Super Mario 3D All-Stars aurait fuité en ligne, révélant au passage divers détails sur la manière dont les jeux de cette compilation ont été adaptés pour la Switch. Selon OatmealDome, un dataminer réputé, les trois jeux tourneraient simplement via un émulateur, ce qui est un peu décevant. Rappelons que Super Mario 3D All-Stars proposera aux joueurs Switch de se replonger dans les classiques de la série, à savoir Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine et Super Mario Galaxy. La bonne nouvelle, c'est que si un émulateur a été optimisé par NERD (Nintendo Europe Research and Development - le studio parisien composé d'Alexandre Delattre et de Jérôme Larrieu - plus connu pour avoir réalisé la NES Mini) pour la console hybride, on peut espérer qu'il sera réutilisé par Big N afin d'apporter des titres N64, GameCube et Wii via le Switch Online.
 

 

 


Damien Greffet
Journaliste / Rédacteur
le mercredi 16 septembre 2020
14:20


*







