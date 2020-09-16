Super Mario 3D All Stars : les trois jeux tourneraient via un émulateur

Super Mario 3D All Stars has leaked onto the Internet.— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) 15 septembre 2020
It appears all the games are emulated.
Galaxy and Sunshine run under a Wii and GameCube emulator named "hagi"(?) possibly made by NERD (Nintendo of Europe division).
Mario 64 is running under an N64 emulator. Dunno which.
Other minor tidbits...— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) 15 septembre 2020
The project codename might be "Stardust". There also might be a sub-codename for Galaxy - "Shigeru".
The menu that lets you choose games is made with LunchPack (engine used by Splatoon / Mario Maker / Animal Crossing).
There is a tweet going around saying that there are references to other Nintendo 64 games in the 3D All Stars N64 emulator. These references *do* exist, but they could just be leftovers from the Wii U Virtual Console.— OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) 15 septembre 2020
Don't read too much into them. https://t.co/CPt9o7TFhe