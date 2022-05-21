Redout 2 : à quelques jours de la sortie du jeu, Saber annonce une mauvaise nouvelle

This will help ensure we’re firing on all cylinders out of the gate and delivering the best gameplay experience for everyone. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to racing with you all soon!— Redout 2 (@redout2game) 20 mai 2022
The Redout 2 Team
On profite de l'occasion pour rappeler que Redout 2 proposera 36 circuits pour un total de 72 tracés, aussi bien en solo qu'en multi à 12 (6 sur Nintendo Switch). On nous promet aussi un mode "Photo" ainsi qu'une douzaine de machines à disposition. Enfin, la B.O. comprendra des morceaux d'artistes de premier rang tels que Dance with the Dead ou encore la légende Giorgio Moroder.