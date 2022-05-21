JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Redout 2 : à quelques jours de la sortie du jeu, Saber annonce une mauvaise nouvelle

Redout 2 : à quelques jours de la sortie du jeu, Saber annonce une mauvaise nouvelle
Alors que la sortie de Redout 2 la semaine prochaine (26 mai) semblait actée, Saber Interactive annonce par le biais d'un tweet que le lancement du jeu est finalement reporté au 16 juin sur Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC et Nintendo Switch. Selon l'éditeur, "le jeu de course le plus rapide de l'univers a juste besoin d'un délai supplémentaire afin d'être prêt à prendre le départ." Autrement dit, les développeurs de 34BigThings souhaitent offrir la meilleure expérience de jeu possible, ce qui est plutôt louable.


On profite de l'occasion pour rappeler que Redout 2 proposera 36 circuits pour un total de 72 tracés, aussi bien en solo qu'en multi à 12 (6 sur Nintendo Switch). On nous promet aussi un mode "Photo" ainsi qu'une douzaine de machines à disposition. Enfin, la B.O. comprendra des morceaux d'artistes de premier rang tels que Dance with the Dead ou encore la légende Giorgio Moroder.


le samedi 21 mai 2022
