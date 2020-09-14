Panzer Dragoon : le remake confirmé sur Xbox One, PS4 et PC

Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be soon available on additional gaming platforms!— Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) 11 septembre 2020
📢First up: Steam, GOG, and PlayStation 4📢
Follow us to get the latest news about the Panzer Dragoon games 🐉 pic.twitter.com/kRduv1NmGl
Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be available on Xbox a little bit later too!— Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) 11 septembre 2020
En attendant, on rappelle que Panzer Dragoon Remake propose des graphismes et des contrôles améliorés, et reprend bien évidemment l'intégralité du contenu de l'oeuvre originale.