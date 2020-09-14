JeuxActuJeuxActu.com

Panzer Dragoon : le remake confirmé sur Xbox One, PS4 et PC

Panzer Dragoon : le remake confirmé sur Xbox One, PS4 et PC
Disponible depuis le 26 mars sur Nintendo Switch, avant d'arriver le 1er juin sur Stadia, le remake de Panzer Dragoon débarquera "bientôt" sur PS4 et PC. C'est en effet ce que révèle le compte Twitter consacré au jeu, en précisant que la Xbox One sera servie "un peu plus tard". En revanche, rien en ce qui concerne la Xbox Series X et la PS5, alors que les derniers bruits de couloir suggèrent un portage du jeu sur les consoles next-gen. Nul doute que Forever Entertainment et MegaPixel Studio communiqueront sur le sujet, si le projet existe vraiment.

En attendant, on rappelle que Panzer Dragoon Remake propose des graphismes et des contrôles améliorés, et reprend bien évidemment l'intégralité du contenu de l'oeuvre originale.


Laurely Birba Laurely Birba
Journaliste / RC Adjoint
le lundi 14 septembre 2020
11:08


Suivre ce rédacteur sur Twitter Laurely Birba @LaurelyJA Instagram Laurely Birba @laurelybirba
Ses derniers articles


 Furieux Votez  Blasé Votez  Osef Votez  Joyeux Votez  Excité Votez
 Osef
Réagir à cet article 0 réponses
Réagir à cet article


À découvrir également
Autres articles

Panzer Dragoon : le remake s'envolera vers la PS5 et la Xbox Series X Sorti uniquement sur Switch, il se pourrait bien que le remake de Panzer Dragoon atterrisse aussi sur PS5 et Xbox Series X à en croire les mots du PDG de Forever Entertainment. Et pas que ! 17/08/2020, 11:19
Panzer Dragoon : surprise, le remake du jeu culte de 1995 est déjà dispo Sorti en 1995 sur SEGA Saturn, Panzer Dragoon devait s'offrir cette année une jolie cure de jouvence : c'est désormais chose faite puisque l'on apprend par Nintendo que le remake est disponible sur l'eShop. 2 | 27/03/2020, 11:04

Panzer Dragoon Remake : la B.O. sera assurée par Saori Kobayashi 26/03/2020, 11:22
Panzer Dragoon : le remake s'offre une version physique sur Switch, nostalgie quand tu nous tiens 24/10/2019, 09:39
Panzer Dragoon Remake : le jeu annoncé sur Switch avec un trailer 5 | 11/06/2019, 20:38


Derniers commentaires
>> Soyez le premier à donner votre avis

Donnez votre avis sur ce sujet
Pour ne pas avoir à saisir les informations de code/nom vous pouvez vous créer un compte gratuitement !


*







Panzer Dragoon Remake

Jeu : Tir
Editeur : SEGA
26 Mar 2020
N.C.
N.C.
N.C.

Zone Membres

Vos Notes : Notez ce jeu

à ne pas manquer
voir la vidéo Black Myth Wu Kong : POURQUOI IL SERA LA VITRINE DU JV CHINOIS SUR NEXT GEN' (infos inédites) voir la vidéo
Black Myth Wu Kong : POURQUOI IL SERA LA VITRINE DU JV CHINOIS SUR NEXT GEN' (infos inédites)

Newsletters
Ne loupez rien de l'actualité du jeu vidéo en vous abonnant aux newsletters JeuxActu.








Autres News