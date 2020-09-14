Panzer Dragoon : le remake confirmé sur Xbox One, PS4 et PC

Forever Entertainment et MegaPixel Studio communiqueront sur le sujet, si le projet existe vraiment.





Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be soon available on additional gaming platforms!



📢First up: Steam, GOG, and PlayStation 4📢



Follow us to get the latest news about the Panzer Dragoon games 🐉 pic.twitter.com/kRduv1NmGl — Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) 11 septembre 2020





Panzer Dragoon: Remake will be available on Xbox a little bit later too! — Panzer Dragoon: Remake (@PanzerDragoonRE) 11 septembre 2020



En attendant, on rappelle que Panzer Dragoon Remake propose des graphismes et des contrôles améliorés, et reprend bien évidemment l'intégralité du contenu de l'oeuvre originale.





<meta itemprop="name" content="Vidéo Panzer Dragoon Remake : le jeu annoncé sur Switch avec un trailer" /> <meta itemprop="description" content="Sorti initialement sur SEGA Saturn, Panzer Dragoon s'offre donc un remake qui va atterrir sur la Switch comme on peut l'apprendre dans ce trailer diffusé lors du Nintendo Direct de l'E3 2019."/> <meta itemprop="width" content="750" /> <meta itemprop="height" content="428" /> <meta itemprop="thumbnailURL" content="https://i.jeuxactus.com/datas/jeux/p/a/panzer-dragoon-remake/vv/panzer-dragoon-remake-5cfff7a029b4b.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="associatedArticle" content="https://www.jeuxactu.com/panzer-dragoon-remake-le-jeu-annonce-avec-un-trailer-switch-118698.htm" /> <meta itemprop="embedUrl" content="https://www.jeuxactu.com/videos/player-30970.htm" /> <meta itemprop="image" content="https://i.jeuxactus.com/datas/jeux/p/a/panzer-dragoon-remake/vv/panzer-dragoon-remake-5cfff7a029b4b.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="headline" content="Sorti initialement sur SEGA Saturn, Panzer Dragoon s'offre donc un remake qui va atterrir sur la Switch comme on peut l'apprendre dans ce trailer diffusé lors du Nintendo Direct de l'E3 2019."/><meta itemprop="duration" content="P0HPT57SMS" />