Metro Exodus : un an plus tard, le jeu va enfin sortir sur Steam

Si Metro Exodus est bien disponible sur PC depuis le 15 février 2019, on rappelle que seul l'Epic Games Store y avait droit jusqu'à présent. L'exclusivité temporaire accordée à la boutique est sur le point de toucher à sa fin, puisque Deep Silver et 4A Games font savoir via Twitter que le jeu débarquera sur Steam le 15 février prochain à 6h du matin, soit un an après sa sortie. On rappelle qu'au moment de son annonce, Metro Exodus pouvait être précommandé sur la plateforme de Valve, avant que l'exclusivité ne soit signée avec Epic Games. Voilà pourquoi ceux qui avaient réservé leur exemplaire du jeu sur Steam ont quand même pu en profiter.

N'oublions pas que l'extension "Sam's Story" arrivera le 11 février prochain sur Xbox One, Stadia, PS4 et PC, et que notre test de Metro Exodus est toujours accessible.


le jeudi 6 février 2020
Laurely Birba
