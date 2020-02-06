Metro Exodus : un an plus tard, le jeu va enfin sortir sur Steam

N'oublions pas que l'extension "Sam's Story" arrivera le 11 février prochain sur Xbox One, Stadia, PS4 et PC, et que notre test de Metro Exodus est toujours accessible.
Journey beyond in the critically acclaimed #MetroExodus - returning to the Steam Store on Saturday 15th February 2020. Release times as follows:— Metro Exodus (@MetroVideoGame) 6 février 2020
00:00 ET
5:00 GMT / UTC
6:00 CET
6:00 AEDT
Those of you that have been waiting, thank you for your passion and patience. pic.twitter.com/gouNZkgFUL